Brian Harman wins Open Championship for first Major
The No 26 ranked player lifts the Claret Jug with a final score of 13-under 271
23 July 2023 - 20:38 Agency Staff
Brian Harman of the US poses for a photograph with the Claret Jug on the 18th green after winning the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, July 23 2023. Picture: WARREN LITTLE/GETTY IMAGES
Liverpool — Brian Harman shot a 1-under-par 70 on Sunday to win his first Major title at The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.
Harman, lifted the Claret Jug with a final score of 13-under 271, winning by six strokes after maintaining the five-shot lead he had protected since Friday.
Harman jumped five shots ahead by opening the week with rounds of 67 and 65, then refused to fall back to the chasing pack. With Sunday the rainiest day of the championship, nobody in the field shot better than a 67, leaving Harman to close out the career-changing victory with ease.
Tom Kim of South Korea (67), Australia’s Jason Day (69), Sepp Straka of Austria (69) and Jon Rahm of Spain (70) tied for second at 7 under par. Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Emiliano Grillo of Argentina each shot 68 to tie for sixth at 6 under.
Harman entered the week ranked a respectable No 26 in the world but had not won on the PGA Tour since 2017. He joined Rahm (Masters), Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship) and Wyndham Clark (US Open) as the four men to win Major championships in 2023.
In similar fashion to his rocky start on Saturday, Harman was 2 over through five holes on Sunday. His drive at the par-5 fifth hole — the easiest on the course — found a gorse bush, leading him to take an unplayable lie penalty. That narrowed his lead to three shots over Rahm at the time.
Harman responded by birdieing the par-3 sixth and par-4 seventh, sinking putts from 14 and 24 feet, to return to 12 under. And after bogeying the par-3 13th hole, Harman drilled a 40-foot birdie putt centre-cup at the par-4 14th.
On a course with 82 bunkers, Harman landed in just two all week — the second coming at his 72nd hole. He led the field in strokes gained putting, and of the mere six bogeys he made this week, he followed four with a birdie on the very next hole.
McIlroy finished in the top 10 for the seventh time in his past eight Majors. August will mark a full nine years since he won his last Major title.
Cameron Young, who began the day five off the pace and played in the final pairing with Harman, faded to a 2-over 73. He finished tied for eighth at 5 under with India's Shubhankar Sharma (70).
Meanwhile, SA amateur Christo Lamprecht ended a rollercoaster British Open on 11 over par on Sunday, 16 shots behind where he was after a brilliant opening 66 but all the better for the experience.
The towering 22-year-old was joint leader of the tournament after plundering seven birdies at a sun-kissed Hoylake on Thursday before rounds of 79, 76 and 74 sent him tumbling down the field.
He will have the consolation of winning the silver medal as leading amateur as well as learning valuable lessons.
“It's been a week with every bit of emotion felt, kind of coming off a high on Thursday and just not having it the last three days,” Lamprecht told reporters.
“I felt like kind of in control of the golf ball not nearly as well as I wanted to. It was a little disappointing, but obviously standing here being the last amateur standing and getting the silver medal, it puts a smile back on my face.”
Lamprecht played the first round alongside his mentor Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion who has worked with his compatriot since he was a teenager through his golf foundation.
Brian Harman wins Open Championship for first Major
The No 26 ranked player lifts the Claret Jug with a final score of 13-under 271
Liverpool — Brian Harman shot a 1-under-par 70 on Sunday to win his first Major title at The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.
Harman, lifted the Claret Jug with a final score of 13-under 271, winning by six strokes after maintaining the five-shot lead he had protected since Friday.
Harman jumped five shots ahead by opening the week with rounds of 67 and 65, then refused to fall back to the chasing pack. With Sunday the rainiest day of the championship, nobody in the field shot better than a 67, leaving Harman to close out the career-changing victory with ease.
Tom Kim of South Korea (67), Australia’s Jason Day (69), Sepp Straka of Austria (69) and Jon Rahm of Spain (70) tied for second at 7 under par. Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Emiliano Grillo of Argentina each shot 68 to tie for sixth at 6 under.
Harman entered the week ranked a respectable No 26 in the world but had not won on the PGA Tour since 2017. He joined Rahm (Masters), Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship) and Wyndham Clark (US Open) as the four men to win Major championships in 2023.
In similar fashion to his rocky start on Saturday, Harman was 2 over through five holes on Sunday. His drive at the par-5 fifth hole — the easiest on the course — found a gorse bush, leading him to take an unplayable lie penalty. That narrowed his lead to three shots over Rahm at the time.
Harman responded by birdieing the par-3 sixth and par-4 seventh, sinking putts from 14 and 24 feet, to return to 12 under. And after bogeying the par-3 13th hole, Harman drilled a 40-foot birdie putt centre-cup at the par-4 14th.
On a course with 82 bunkers, Harman landed in just two all week — the second coming at his 72nd hole. He led the field in strokes gained putting, and of the mere six bogeys he made this week, he followed four with a birdie on the very next hole.
McIlroy finished in the top 10 for the seventh time in his past eight Majors. August will mark a full nine years since he won his last Major title.
Cameron Young, who began the day five off the pace and played in the final pairing with Harman, faded to a 2-over 73. He finished tied for eighth at 5 under with India's Shubhankar Sharma (70).
Meanwhile, SA amateur Christo Lamprecht ended a rollercoaster British Open on 11 over par on Sunday, 16 shots behind where he was after a brilliant opening 66 but all the better for the experience.
The towering 22-year-old was joint leader of the tournament after plundering seven birdies at a sun-kissed Hoylake on Thursday before rounds of 79, 76 and 74 sent him tumbling down the field.
He will have the consolation of winning the silver medal as leading amateur as well as learning valuable lessons.
“It's been a week with every bit of emotion felt, kind of coming off a high on Thursday and just not having it the last three days,” Lamprecht told reporters.
“I felt like kind of in control of the golf ball not nearly as well as I wanted to. It was a little disappointing, but obviously standing here being the last amateur standing and getting the silver medal, it puts a smile back on my face.”
Lamprecht played the first round alongside his mentor Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion who has worked with his compatriot since he was a teenager through his golf foundation.
Field Level Media
LALI STANDER: R&A unclogs Africa’s Major pipeline with amateur championship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Jon Rahm rested, ready for The Open
McIlroy confident of snapping Major drought
Vincent Norrman secures Barbasol Championship after playoff
Stricker wins third Major of Champions season
Rory McIlroy birdies last two holes to win Scottish Open
Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler: PGA Tour leaving players in dark
British Open announces record prize money
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.