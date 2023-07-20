KEVIN MCCALLUM: Multi-sport events no longer attractive to potential hosts
Countries have pulled out of hosting the Commonwealth Games and the Winter Olympics
During the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Katie Gibbons, a writer for The Times, saw Usain Bolt on a Tuesday waiting for his car in the rain at the athletes’ village. She approached him, showed him her media accreditation and had a quick interview.
That short natter would become one of the biggest stories of the Commonwealth Games after Bolt described the Games as “a bit shit”. It may have been a throwaway line describing the weather and comparing the Commonwealth Games to the Olympics, but, in the week that the Australian state of Victoria decided they wouldn’t host in 2026, leaving the Games in limbo, they could have described the state the CWG finds itself in right now...
