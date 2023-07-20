Asgreen upsets sprint specialists

CYCLING-FRANCE Soudal–Quick-Step's Kasper Asgreen celebrates after winning stage 18 Pool. Picture: REUTERS/Martin Divisek
Bourg En Bresse — Kasper Asgreen upset the sprint specialists when he won the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 185km ride from Moutiers, at the end of a long breakaway to give his Soudal Quick-Step team their first victory in this year’s race on Thursday.
The Dane, the 2021 Tour of Flanders winner, perfectly timed his final effort with the peloton breathing down the neck of the four breakaway riders. He beat Dutchman Pascal Eenkhoorn and Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, who were second and third, respectively.
Shortly after Asgreen crossed the line, Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the bunch sprint, having just been denied a fifth victory in this year's Tour.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.
Jumbo-Visma rider Wout van Aert left the Tour de France to be with his wife Sarah, who is set to give birth to their second child, the team said.
The Belgian’s absence is not expected to affect teammate and race leader Vingegaard.
“In consultation with the team, we have decided that my place is now at home,” he said, adding that the family’s doctor had informed him his wife was expected to go into labour soon.
“I always thought that I’d go home when my wife indicated that she needed me. That time has come.”
Reuters
