KEVIN McCALLUM: The Spirit got the better of the MCC
It’s been a magnificent Ashes but it’s all got a little silly
07 July 2023 - 05:00 KEVIN MCCALLUM
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Looking at the state of some of the Marylebone Cricket Club’s members and guests in the stands and Long Room, the Spirit of Cricket on Sunday was more about gin than respect.
The wearers of red-and-yellow ties were red-faced, dark of mood and loose of tongue when Australia walked through the Long Room on the last day of a second Test they had bashed, bowled and stumped to a victorious end.
To recap if you somehow missed it, MCC members spat vile, booed, hissed and chanted “cheat, cheat”, “shame on you” and other Pimms-inflamed words. Think Cersei Lannister’s walk of shame in Game of Thrones, when she was paraded through King’s Landing naked, with bleeding feet, pelted with faeces, and you get a sense of how virulent it was.
All Cersei did was have adulterous sex with her cousin, commit incest with her twin brother whom she bore two sons and blow up her son’s wife. Alex Carey committed the unspeakable sin of stumping Johnny Bairstow as he sauntered out of his crease before the over had been called.
Ah, the Spirit of Cricket. What a wonderful sound, what a magnificent concept and, as this week has shown, what a ludicrous conceit. Who is the holder, the standard bearer of the Spirit? England assume it is them as they invented the term. Australia once told the world what the “line” was in terms of sledging. None of them deserve it.
The Spirit of Cricket has become a battle for the high ground. British prime minister Rishi Sunak, who is desperate to send refugees to the never-ending holiday camp that is Rwanda, said he felt Australia had gone against the Spirit of Cricket. He said this through a spokesperson, though, just in case he needed to roll back on it.
“He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did,” the spokesperson said. “If they do it again, we’ll have them on the first boat south like we did in 1788,” the spokesperson didn’t say, but we can all read between the lines.
The Preamble to the “Laws of Cricket” on the Lord’s site invokes the Spirit of Cricket. It is emotive and a little dreamy, a list of behaviours that carries a hint of a warning with a dollop of hope that cricket doesn’t become football. It speaks of shared values, playing hard but fair and, with a report showing racism is endemic in English cricket, respecting all cultures and people.
Cricket owes much of its appeal and enjoyment to the fact that it should be played not only according to the Laws, but also within the Spirit of Cricket. The major responsibility for ensuring fair play rests with the captains, but extends to all players, match officials and, especially in junior cricket, teachers, coaches and parents.
Respect is central to the Spirit of Cricket.
Respect your captain, teammates, opponents and the authority of the umpires.
Play hard and play fair.
Accept the umpire’s decision.
Create a positive atmosphere by your own conduct, and encourage others to do likewise.
Show self-discipline, even when things go against you.
Congratulate the opposition on their successes, and enjoy those of your own team.
Thank the officials and your opposition at the end of the match, whatever the result.
Cricket is an exciting game that encourages leadership, friendship and teamwork, which brings together people from different nationalities, cultures and religions, especially when played within the Spirit of Cricket.
At 11.03am Leeds time at Headingley on Thursday, Stuart Broad had the thoroughly unlikeable David Warner caught behind by Zak Crawley. He turned to the Western Terrace and got them to roar harder. Warner was booed off and then Steve Smith was booed on. The crowd went mad, then madder. It got wild.
A column in the Sydney Morning Herald this week had warned the Spirit of Cricket of Lord’s would be replaced by the Beer of Cricket of Yorkshire: “A few expletives from the toffs in the Long Room will seem relatively sedate compared to the Western Terrace when the Yorkshire crowd is 10 pints deep.”
There will be more talk of this Spirit and more wrestling to use it as a blunt weapon in the battle to win what has, thus far, been a magnificent Ashes. It’s all got a little silly.
