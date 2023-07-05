Superb Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek outclasses Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo
05 July 2023 - 20:03 MARTYN HERMAN
Picture: 123RF/ MIKAEL DAMKIER
London — Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek outclassed Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 6-0 on Wednesday to sweep into the third round of Wimbledon with a dazzling display.
The Pole started slowly and dropped serve early having broken her opponent, but moved through the gears in what was her first match on Centre Court.
Once the 22-year-old found her range with her lethal forehand, the four-times Grand Slam champion was unstoppable as she cruised to a Tour-leading 40th win of the season.
World No 1 Swiatek, a clay court specialist with three French Open titles to her name, has found Wimbledon’s grass tricky in the past with her longest run coming in 2021 when she reached the fourth round.
She has started her fourth appearance in ominous fashion, however, dropping only six games in her opening two matches.
“I’m happy that I can play such a solid game and kind of do what I was practising,” Swiatek said on court.
“I feel pretty confident and pretty happy. Which doesn’t happen often, honestly. So I’m happy that this is the first year where I finally kind of feel like I learned a lot and I can really adjust my game to grass courts a little.”
Swiatek broke the Sorribes Tormo serve for a 2-0 lead but was broken back in the following game before really stamping her authority on the contest as the sun made an appearance.
Her Spanish opponent played her part in entertaining rallies in the opening set but Swiatek always had an extra weapon in her armoury.
The second set was all over in a flash, meaning the Centre Court crowd were treated to a little over two hours of tennis in the first two scheduled matches of the day.
Daniil Medvedev quelled the challenge of wild card Arthur Fery and Marta Kostyuk fought back to upset Maria Sakkari and storm into the second round when two matches were disrupted by protesters.
Daria Kasatkina thumped Jodie Burrage 6-0 6-2 to reach the third round before organisers worked to clear the backlog of first-round matches.
That was not the only headache for the All England Club as the threat of protests by Just Stop Oil campaigners materialised and play was twice interrupted during matches on Court 18.
The first incident involved two protesters running on to the lawn holding boxes marked as 1,000-piece jigsaws of Centre Court before sprinkling the contents, halting play between Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro.
Security staff quickly removed the individuals and the crowd booed them off. The later match between Britain’s Katie Boulter and Australian Daria Saville was also halted by a similar incident.
The British crowd was far kinder to Medvedev who returned to Wimbledon after the lifting of the 2022 ban on Russian and Belarusian players, saying after his 7-5 6-4 6-3 victory over Briton Fery that he did not expect the warm reception.
“I was pretty nervous, I didn’t get to play yesterday so I’m really happy to be back,” Medvedev said. “Thank you for the nice welcome, especially against Arthur, a British guy. It was amazing as I didn’t know what reception I would get and it was unbelievable.”
Earlier, Kostyuk battled from a set down and overcame three rain interruptions to beat eighth seed Sakkari 0-6 7-5 6-2. She became only the third women’s player to beat a top-10 seed at Wimbledon in the Open Era after losing the first set 6-0.
American world No 10 Frances Tiafoe kicked off his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title by sealing a 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 victory over Chinese debutant Wu Yibing in a rain-interrupted first round clash.
Tiafoe, seeking to become the first American man to win the trophy since Pete Sampras bagged his seventh title at the Major in 2000, recovered after dropping his serve early in the first set to level at 2-2 before rain halted play.
“It was tough but ... it’s Wimbledon, you’ve got to expect stuff like that. I’m happy to get the win and hope you guys enjoyed it,” said Tiafoe.
The 2022 quarter-finalist Taylor Fritz also booked a spot in the second round and a clash with Mikael Ymer after a 6-4 2-6 4-6 7-5 6-3 win over Yannick Hanfmann.
That match was suspended on Monday due to darkness and could not resume on a rainy Tuesday with Fritz up 3-2 in the decider.
The world No 9, along with Tiafoe, is now looking to become the first American men’s Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003.
Reuters
