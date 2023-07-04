Chaotic finish mars Philipsen’s Tour double

Several riders hit the ground at finale of Tour de France stage 4
04 July 2023 - 19:39 Julien Pretot
Alpecin–Deceuninck's Jasper Philipsen races to the finish line to win stage 4 alongside second-placed Lotto–Dstny's Caleb Ewan in France, July 4 2023. Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS
Nogaro — Belgian Jasper Philipsen won his second successive Tour de France stage amid scenes of chaos as several riders hit the ground on the final circuit on Tuesday.
Australian Caleb Ewan took second place and German Phil Bauhaus finished third in the fourth stage, a 182km ride from Dax, with Briton Adam Yates retaining the overall leader’s yellow jersey.
After the peloton rode at a snail’s pace for most of the day, things got hectic in the finale on the Paul Armagnac racing track, near the vineyards that once belonged to 1973 Tour champion Luis Ocana of Spain.
With just more than 1.5km to go, European champion Fabio Jakobsen hit the deck on a right-hand bend, with his Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl teammate Julian Alaphilippe saying the riders were caught by surprise by the turns.
More riders crashed inside the final kilometre, but nothing could derail Philipsen, who again benefited from a perfect lead-out to become the first sprinter to secure back-to-back victories on the Tour since Dylan Groenewegen in 2018.
Philipsen took the green jersey for the points classification leader from France’s Victor Lafay.
“Caleb was just next to me; he was close to beating me in the end. It’s very special to win twice in a row,” said Philipsen, who again stayed in Mathieu van der Poel’s slipstream until his final effort.
“It’s my first time on a car racing track. It was odd. I hope the guys who crashed are OK.”
The Tour de France hits the mountains on Wednesday with a 162.5km trek from Pau to Laruns, featuring the punishing Col de Soudet (15.2km at 7.2%) and Col de Marie Blanque (7.7km at 8.6%).
Yates leads Tadej Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour winner and his United Arab Emirates teammate, in the overall standings by 6 sec with his twin brother Simon in third place, also 6 sec off the pace.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard is sixth, 11 sec further back.
Reuters
