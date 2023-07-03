Sport / Other Sport

Philipsen storms to win in Tour de France sprint stage

Briton Adam Yates retains the overall leader’s yellow jersey

03 July 2023 - 19:48 Julien Pretot
Jasper Philipsen celebrates winning stage 3 of the Tour de France, in France, July 3 2023. Picture: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS
Bayonne — Belgian Jasper Philipsen carried his early-season form into the Tour de France to win the third stage, a 193.5km ride from Amorebieta Etxano in Spain, on Monday.

Perfectly set up by his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel, Philipsen came out on top in a long sprint, beating German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) who were second and third, respectively.

Briton Adam Yates, who won the opening stage on Saturday, retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey as the race entered France through the Basque country.

There was some concern that the Tour could be affected following a wave of rioting in France, triggered by the fatal shooting of a teenager by police last week, but no incidents were reported along the road or at the finish.

Monday’s ride, despite some short climbs at the beginning of the stage, was meant for the sprint specialists and American Neilson Powless and France’s Laurent Pichon, the two breakaway riders of the day, were reined in easily well before the final straight.

Philipsen was a cut above the rest, finishing off his team’s work in impressive fashion for his third career win on the Tour and his seventh victory of the season.

“It was a quiet stage, until the last 40km when it got dangerous,” said Van der Poel, who has not shown great form in the first two stages. “I think it was a perfect lead-out from the team and I had to bring him to the 300m line.”

Briton Mark Cavendish, who is looking to break the record of 34 stage wins on the Tour he shares with Belgian great Eddy Merckx, was sixth. Cavendish is riding his last Tour de France.

Reuters

