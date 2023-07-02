Top-seed Alcaraz confident but says Djokovic is Wimbledon favourite

Investors remain worried about additional rate hikes due to the hawkish tone of central banks, says Citadel Global director Bianca Botes
London — World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the new big thing in men’s tennis but says Novak Djokovic is the favourite to retain his Wimbledon title this month.
The 20-year-old Alcaraz won the prestigious Queen’s Club title last week in what was his third tournament on grass, moving back to the top of the rankings at the same time.
He will also be seeded No 1 for Wimbledon on his third appearance at the All England Club with some tipping him for the title, but on Sunday he said Djokovic is the man to beat.
“I’m coming here to Wimbledon with a lot of confidence, thinking that I’m able to do a good results here,” the US Open champion said on Sunday.
“But obviously for me the main favourite is Djokovic. He always make everything seem easy. It's really tough to find some weakness on his game. I think I will be able to put the pressure on the other players, even Djokovic as well. I feel confident and I feel ready to do good things here.”
Alcaraz reached the fourth round in 2022 when he was beaten by Italian youngster Jannik Sinner, but has since moved ahead of his peers, taking the tennis world by storm.
He will start against experienced Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday and while his early draw looks reasonable, he could face Germany's Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur, the Australian he beat in the Queen’s final, in the fourth round.
Expectation is high for the Spaniard, but he says he is not feeling any pressure and will play his naturally aggressive game from the get go.
“I know what I have to do. For me it’s to play, play my best, try to win tournaments,” he said. “I don't think about being No 1 too much. I’m trying to put out all that pressure. I always say that I try to play aggressive all the time. I think that’s the most important thing here on grass: to be aggressive, go to the net, try to hit big shots. I'm always trying in every surface.”
Elena Rybakina
Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina comes into Wimbledon as a defending Grand Slam champion for the first time in her career but the world No 3 said on Sunday she does not feel pressure despite a virus hampering her preparation ahead of her title defence.
The unassuming Rybakina was a surprise champion in 2022 and though there were no ranking points on offer, she used it as a stepping stone to make deep runs in tournaments and win titles to climb up the rankings.
She reached the Australian Open final where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka, but took her revenge when she captured the Indian Wells crown before lifting the trophy in Rome to rise up to a career-high No 3 in June.
“Of course, it’s different this year. I won’t say that I feel so much pressure. Of course, people are talking,” Rybakina told reporters. “The important thing is that we keep on working with the team. They’re also trying to help me out, to prepare for the matches. Hopefully my level is going to stay that high and it’s going to be a normal thing to come and defend.”
The big-serving Kazakh has played two matches on grass after her French Open third-round withdrawal, however, after a viral illness forced her to lay low. The 24-year-old said it took her a full week before she could get back to training for the grass court swing and was forced to pull out of a warm-up event in Eastbourne as she was not ready.
Reuters
