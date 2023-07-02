Marioné Fourie hurdles to national record

Investors remain worried about additional rate hikes due to the hawkish tone of central banks, says Citadel Global director Bianca Botes
Marioné Fourie has smashed the SA women’s 100m hurdles record, blitzing the La Chaux-de-Fonds track in Switzerland in 12.55 sec.
The SA champion, who had promised she would take the mark when she ran a perfect race, downed the freshly minted 12.76 standard set by Taylon Bieldt in Italy just four weeks ago.
The time doesn’t only earn Fourie automatic qualification to the world championships in Budapest in August and the 2024 Paris Olympics, but it also places her tied 10th on the world list so far for 2023.
Fourie led from the start on Sunday and finished well ahead of Maayde Tjin-A-Lim of Holland, second in a 12.66 personal best, and Lotta Harala of Finland third in 12.85, also a personal best.
Fourie’s previous best time was the 12.86 she clocked at Hengelo last month.
The Swiss track, which at 1,000m above sea level is no stranger to quick times, is where Rikenette Steenkamp had set the 12.81 national record five years ago.
