Sport / Other Sport

Marioné Fourie hurdles to national record

SA champion conquers La Chaux-de-Fonds track in Switzerland in 12.55 sec

02 July 2023 - 20:11 David Isaacson
Marioné Fourie in action. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES
Marioné Fourie in action. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES

Marioné Fourie has smashed the SA women’s 100m hurdles record, blitzing the La Chaux-de-Fonds track in Switzerland in 12.55 sec.

The SA champion, who had promised she would take the mark when she ran a perfect race, downed the freshly minted 12.76 standard set by Taylon Bieldt in Italy just four weeks ago.

The time doesn’t only earn Fourie automatic qualification to the world championships in Budapest in August and the 2024 Paris Olympics, but it also places her tied 10th on the world list so far for 2023.

Fourie led from the start on Sunday and finished well ahead of Maayde Tjin-A-Lim of Holland, second in a 12.66 personal best, and Lotta Harala of Finland third in 12.85, also a personal best.

Fourie’s previous best time was the 12.86 she clocked at Hengelo last month.

The Swiss track, which at 1,000m above sea level is no stranger to quick times, is where Rikenette Steenkamp had set the 12.81 national record five years ago.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fenway joins Tiger Woods-developed virtual golf ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Wimbledon 2023: list of expected women’s seeds
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Bradley survives bumpy finish to win
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard ruled out of ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Cricket SA working hard to keep game alive at home
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Glenrose Xaba targets Elana Meyer’s long-standing 10km record

Sport / Other Sport

Wayde Van Niekerk faces tough challenge in Oslo

Sport / Other Sport

MARK ETHERIDGE: Taylon Bieldt to set the tracks on fire in Youth Month

Sport / Other Sport

Champ Dijana may skip 2024 Comrades as he dreams of Olympics

Sport / Other Sport

Dijana and Steyn smash Comrades records

Sport / Other Sport

MARK ETHERIDGE: The Comrades pride of 1993, three decades on

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.