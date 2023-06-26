Wimbledon 2023: list of expected men’s seeds

Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
Bengaluru — Novak Djokovic will bid to win a men’s record-extending 24th Grand Slam crown when Wimbledon gets under way in July but while the Serb has won the past four titles at the All England Club he will be seeded second behind Carlos Alcaraz.
Djokovic drew level with Rafa Nadal on 22 Majors by winning the Australian Open and moved ahead of the injured Spaniard when he claimed the French Open.
Victory in London would see Djokovic match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles but he faces a strong challenge from Alcaraz, who reclaimed the world No 1 ranking from the Serb by winning the Queen’s Club title on Sunday.
The Spaniard had ceded top spot to Djokovic after the French Open, where he lost to the 36-year-old in the semifinals after suffering from severe cramp.
The duo will look to take their rivalry to another level after largely being kept apart earlier in the year due to injuries and with Djokovic unable to play in the US hardcourt swing due to his Covid-19 vaccination stance.
Russian Daniil Medvedev will be the third seed and compatriot Andrey Rublev seventh, as both players return to Wimbledon after organisers lifted a ban on players from Russia and Belarus. Players from the two countries were barred from last year’s championships after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Cameron Norrie, a semifinalist in 2022, is seeded 13th and will lead the British charge. Twice champion Andy Murray, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, had his hopes of being seeded dashed after his early exit at Queen’s.
Seedings for the singles tournament at Wimbledon are based on world rankings:
1 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
2 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
3 Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
4 Casper Ruud (Norway)
5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
6 Holger Rune (Denmark)
7 Andrey Rublev (Russia)
8 Jannik Sinner (Italy)
9 Taylor Fritz (US)
10 Frances Tiafoe (US)
11 Karen Khachanov (Russia)
12 Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)
13 Cameron Norrie (Britain)
14 Borna Coric (Croatia)
15 Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)
16 Alex de Minaur (Australia)
17 Tommy Paul (US)
18 Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)
19 Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina)
20 Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)
21 Alexander Zverev (Germany)
22 Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)
23 Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain)
24 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)
25 Sebastian Korda (US)
26 Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)
27 Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan)
28 Nicolas Jarry (Chile)
29 Denis Shapovalov (Canada)
30 Daniel Evans (Britain)
31 Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)
32 Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina)
Reuters
Wimbledon 2023: list of expected men's seeds
Novak Djokovic to target record-extending 24th Grand Slam crown
Wimbledon 2023: list of expected women's seeds
Djokovic cements his status in the GOAT debate
Djokovic beats Ruud to win 23rd Major title
Iga Swiatek glad to 'survive' clay swing after roller-coaster final
