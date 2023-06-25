Thriston Lawrence snatches dramatic win in Munich

The bullion hovers close to three-month lows as traders assess prospects that the Fed will keep tightening policy
Thriston Lawrence came from behind in dramatic fashion to win the BMW International Open in Munich on Sunday, despite carding five bogeys in his final round.
Eight birdies helped him carve out a round of three-under-par 69 for an overall 13 under par that edged out overnight leader Joost Luiten of the Netherlands by a single stroke and claim his fourth DP World Tour crown.
The South African, who last week missed the cut at the US Open, started the day four shots off the pace, and he attacked early on with birdies on two and three, but from the fifth hole until the 13th he bounced between bogeys and birdies without scoring a par for nine holes in a row.
A one-over-par nine-hole run of bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-bogey saw him share the lead with Luiten and then relinquish it as he resembled Rocky Balboa in a knock ’em down, drag ’em out type fight.
By that stage Lawrence was two down with four holes to play and he needed to climb off the canvas. He pulled one shot back at 15 and then missed a good chance on 16. But he made no mistake on 17, sinking a birdie putt to draw level.
Luiten, playing in the pairing behind, missed a two-footer on 17 and finally Lawrence, watching that moment on the giant screen on the 18th green, was in the sole lead for the first time.
He was in the scorer’s tent when he won the tournament, watching the end on TV, and he choked back the tears straight afterwards.
“I went to America for six weeks, made one cut. This game isn’t easy,” he choked. “I saw Joost miss a two-footer on 17 and I felt for him. I know how hard this game is,” added Lawrence, the second South African to win this event after Ernie Els in 2013.
