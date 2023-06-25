Carlos Alcaraz claims Queen’s title and top ranking

The bullion hovers close to three-month lows as traders assess prospects that the Fed will keep tightening policy
London — Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz fired a Wimbledon warning as he beat Alex de Minaur comfortably 6-4 6-4 to claim the Queen’s Club title on Sunday and return to world No 1.
In baking temperatures, the 20-year-old had too much firepower for his wily Australian opponent as he claimed his first grasscourt title in impressive fashion.
It was only Alcaraz’s third tournament on grass, but the way he marched through the draw augurs well for his prospects at Wimbledon, where he will be seeded No 1.
De Minaur, the first Australian to reach the London final since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006, had chances for a break of serve when leading 4-3 in the opening set but could not take them.
Alcaraz then broke serve in the next game before wrapping up the set on serve.
De Minaur double-faulted to hand over a service game early in the second set. There was no way the muscular Spaniard was going to pass up the opportunity to claim the title.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
