Sport / Other Sport

Carlos Alcaraz claims Queen’s title and top ranking

It was only his third tournament on grass, but he marched through the draw

25 June 2023 - 18:45 MARTYN HERMAN
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the winner’s trophy after victory against Alex de Minaur of Australia at The Queen’s Club in London, England, June 25 2023. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the winner’s trophy after victory against Alex de Minaur of Australia at The Queen’s Club in London, England, June 25 2023. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES

London — Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz fired a Wimbledon warning as he beat Alex de Minaur comfortably 6-4 6-4 to claim the Queen’s Club title on Sunday and return to world No 1.

In baking temperatures, the 20-year-old had too much firepower for his wily Australian opponent as he claimed his first grasscourt title in impressive fashion.

It was only Alcaraz’s third tournament on grass, but the way he marched through the draw augurs well for his prospects at Wimbledon, where he will be seeded No 1.

De Minaur, the first Australian to reach the London final since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006, had chances for a break of serve when leading 4-3 in the opening set but could not take them.

Alcaraz then broke serve in the next game before wrapping up the set on serve.

De Minaur double-faulted to hand over a service game early in the second set. There was no way the muscular Spaniard was going to pass up the opportunity to claim the title.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hooper, Slipper named co-captains as Jones ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Thriston Lawrence snatches dramatic win in Munich
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Cheetahs coach Fourie ticks the box of a ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Chiefs out to spoil Crusaders’ last dance in ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Carlos Alcaraz claims Queen’s title and top ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Alcaraz hopes to adapt quickly to grass after Paris disappointment

Sport / Other Sport

SA wheelchair tennis stars secure historic victories

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic cements his status in the GOAT debate

Sport / Other Sport

Iga Swiatek glad to ‘survive’ clay swing after roller-coaster final

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic beats Ruud to win 23rd Major title

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.