Sibusiso Sishi is coming on strong

Bank of England’s aggressive move catches investors by surprise, while Turkey, Norway and Switzerland add to the gloom
Tenders aren’t used to meet the needs of the people, but to steal from public coffers
The department is holding 7.48-million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine that may go to waste
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Serame Taukobong talks about where he sees company’s place in market as an infrastructure player
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre
US Coast Guard's announcement brings grim end to international search for vessel in North Atlantic
With four words, he spurred Temba Bavuma into making a ton
Dedication to a bleak and nihilistic vision of humanity
Sibusiso Sishi has come a long way since his running days.
Transformation has long been a buzzword in SA sports codes but for Sibusiso Sishi it took a completely different form.
A national 400m track champion in 2008, Sishi’s sporting career has changed lock, stock and barrel-chest and he has moved on to win a bronze medal at 2022’s Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships and then wear the green and gold again at World Championships in Malta earlier this month.
Sishi, who turned 38 on Thursday, has gone from a speedy but somewhat scrawny 55kg at the height of his track career. He now tips the scales at an impressive 96kg, though for competition he has to trim down to 93kg or less.
Durban-born, now Johannesburg-based, Sishi’s track career tailed off in 2013, with his highlight being part of Team SA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and also helping the SA 4x400m relay team qualify for the London Olympics four years later.
“I didn’t make the final cut for 2012, which I admit hurt quite a bit,” Sishi said from Spain where he was enjoying a well-earned break after the world championships.
“But that’s sport, you have highs and lows and my body was just taking too long to recover after races and I really wanted another challenge.”
So Sishi said goodbye to Stellenbosch and moved to Johannesburg where he says he just used gym “to stay fit and avoid becoming a blob”.
In hindsight he says he wished he’d put more effort into his gym work when he was a top athlete. “In hindsight I reckon I would have done so much better if I’d taken gym really seriously back then.”
Roughly three years later his gym work was progressing well, and while watching videos of powerlifting and the numbers of the weights they were lifting, a seed was planted. “I had a look and thought: ‘Wait a minute, I’m not that far off in terms of my squat, bench-press and dead lift numbers, compared to these guys’.
“So I looked up a former athlete and personal trainer friend of mine, Daanyal Singh, who then put together a more structured programme for me.”
Sishi’s strength continued to grow and despite being urged to enter local competitions, he didn’t feel he was properly prepared at that stage.
And then the Covid-19 pandemic came in early 2020 and all gyms were closed for months on end.
So Sishi used the solo time to further structure his strength programme and by the time normality returned he was like a hungry lion ... and then in 2022 decided to take another step up.
“Your everyday gym weights are often not the precise weight used in competitions so I started Googling specific powerlifting gyms and came across Barbell Bullies in Sandton where I met owners Henk and Laura de Wet.”
Sishi says Henk’s had such an influence on his powerlifting career that he fondly refers to him as his “sporting father”.
After watching Sishi deadlifting 250kg De Wet said the former should seriously consider entering the North West Championships. “I really thought my competitive days were long gone but I eventually entered and ended up winning my category, even though the nerves were absolutely killing me!”
Things picked up quickly from that moment and he soon won silver at the national champs. “I qualified for world champs but didn’t make that final team but was then selected for Commonwealth Championships in Auckland, New Zealand, in December.
He returned having notched numbers of 250kg in the squat, 165kg in the bench-press and 292.5kg in the dead lift and, most importantly, winning a bronze medal for his country.
“This year I won silver again at SA champs and was then selected to world champs in Malta. “That’s where the world’s elite are on show ... with powerlifting not yet an Olympic sport, this is where one gets to see the crème de la crème of powerlifters.”
But once again there was more improvement for the track star turned power junkie.
Though he finished 33rd there was another personal best total (715kg) for Sishi after his 260kg squat, 160kg bench-press and 295kg dead lift. Two of the individual lifts were also personal bests for him.
When he’s not pumping iron Sishi is himself uplifting and empowering in a business sense.
And ironically, the cybersecurity business (his other passion) he runs in Johannesburg is called IronSky.
“My track career helped me run the business. You have to be ready every day to perform, you also have to surround yourself with the right people which I have done in sport and business.”
So Sishi can look back on two immensely successful sporting careers and forward to a thriving business.
But he’s not done with lifting. “It’s been quite a journey already but I’m still thinking ahead. Powerlifting is a sport you can do till you’re pretty old.
“Next year is my final year in the Open category and then I move into the Masters 1 category. I’ve already had a look at the numbers those guys are pushing and how great would it be to win a gold for SA in that division?”
The Barbell Bullies team have certainly got Sishi’s back. Says Henk: “He’s a fantastic athlete both in and out of competition. I saw from early on that he was extremely strong and needed to compete as soon as possible.
“He’s an amazing, humble person and already being an Olympic athlete he’s helped my other athletes heaps in terms of mental preparation towards competition. His journey is just incredible and he’s such a nice human as well.”
Henk’s wife Laura lauds the incredible rise of Sishi’s new passion. “We threw him into the deep end at that North West competition but his strong mental state was plain to see.
“Him and Henk are working so well together and planning sensibly and to a structure. At Commonwealth Championships I think he surprised himself just as much as us when he won his bronze medal.
“Also, for him it’s more than only winning but he’s immersing himself in the sport of powerlifting, from administration to attracting sponsorships and so on He’s just an all-round winner.”
Raising the bar comes all too naturally to strongman Sishi.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sibusiso Sishi is coming on strong
The former 400m champion has won bronze at the Commonwealth powerlifting championships
Sibusiso Sishi has come a long way since his running days.
Transformation has long been a buzzword in SA sports codes but for Sibusiso Sishi it took a completely different form.
A national 400m track champion in 2008, Sishi’s sporting career has changed lock, stock and barrel-chest and he has moved on to win a bronze medal at 2022’s Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships and then wear the green and gold again at World Championships in Malta earlier this month.
Sishi, who turned 38 on Thursday, has gone from a speedy but somewhat scrawny 55kg at the height of his track career. He now tips the scales at an impressive 96kg, though for competition he has to trim down to 93kg or less.
Durban-born, now Johannesburg-based, Sishi’s track career tailed off in 2013, with his highlight being part of Team SA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and also helping the SA 4x400m relay team qualify for the London Olympics four years later.
“I didn’t make the final cut for 2012, which I admit hurt quite a bit,” Sishi said from Spain where he was enjoying a well-earned break after the world championships.
“But that’s sport, you have highs and lows and my body was just taking too long to recover after races and I really wanted another challenge.”
So Sishi said goodbye to Stellenbosch and moved to Johannesburg where he says he just used gym “to stay fit and avoid becoming a blob”.
In hindsight he says he wished he’d put more effort into his gym work when he was a top athlete. “In hindsight I reckon I would have done so much better if I’d taken gym really seriously back then.”
Roughly three years later his gym work was progressing well, and while watching videos of powerlifting and the numbers of the weights they were lifting, a seed was planted. “I had a look and thought: ‘Wait a minute, I’m not that far off in terms of my squat, bench-press and dead lift numbers, compared to these guys’.
“So I looked up a former athlete and personal trainer friend of mine, Daanyal Singh, who then put together a more structured programme for me.”
Sishi’s strength continued to grow and despite being urged to enter local competitions, he didn’t feel he was properly prepared at that stage.
And then the Covid-19 pandemic came in early 2020 and all gyms were closed for months on end.
So Sishi used the solo time to further structure his strength programme and by the time normality returned he was like a hungry lion ... and then in 2022 decided to take another step up.
“Your everyday gym weights are often not the precise weight used in competitions so I started Googling specific powerlifting gyms and came across Barbell Bullies in Sandton where I met owners Henk and Laura de Wet.”
Sishi says Henk’s had such an influence on his powerlifting career that he fondly refers to him as his “sporting father”.
After watching Sishi deadlifting 250kg De Wet said the former should seriously consider entering the North West Championships. “I really thought my competitive days were long gone but I eventually entered and ended up winning my category, even though the nerves were absolutely killing me!”
Things picked up quickly from that moment and he soon won silver at the national champs. “I qualified for world champs but didn’t make that final team but was then selected for Commonwealth Championships in Auckland, New Zealand, in December.
He returned having notched numbers of 250kg in the squat, 165kg in the bench-press and 292.5kg in the dead lift and, most importantly, winning a bronze medal for his country.
“This year I won silver again at SA champs and was then selected to world champs in Malta. “That’s where the world’s elite are on show ... with powerlifting not yet an Olympic sport, this is where one gets to see the crème de la crème of powerlifters.”
But once again there was more improvement for the track star turned power junkie.
Though he finished 33rd there was another personal best total (715kg) for Sishi after his 260kg squat, 160kg bench-press and 295kg dead lift. Two of the individual lifts were also personal bests for him.
When he’s not pumping iron Sishi is himself uplifting and empowering in a business sense.
And ironically, the cybersecurity business (his other passion) he runs in Johannesburg is called IronSky.
“My track career helped me run the business. You have to be ready every day to perform, you also have to surround yourself with the right people which I have done in sport and business.”
So Sishi can look back on two immensely successful sporting careers and forward to a thriving business.
But he’s not done with lifting. “It’s been quite a journey already but I’m still thinking ahead. Powerlifting is a sport you can do till you’re pretty old.
“Next year is my final year in the Open category and then I move into the Masters 1 category. I’ve already had a look at the numbers those guys are pushing and how great would it be to win a gold for SA in that division?”
The Barbell Bullies team have certainly got Sishi’s back. Says Henk: “He’s a fantastic athlete both in and out of competition. I saw from early on that he was extremely strong and needed to compete as soon as possible.
“He’s an amazing, humble person and already being an Olympic athlete he’s helped my other athletes heaps in terms of mental preparation towards competition. His journey is just incredible and he’s such a nice human as well.”
Henk’s wife Laura lauds the incredible rise of Sishi’s new passion. “We threw him into the deep end at that North West competition but his strong mental state was plain to see.
“Him and Henk are working so well together and planning sensibly and to a structure. At Commonwealth Championships I think he surprised himself just as much as us when he won his bronze medal.
“Also, for him it’s more than only winning but he’s immersing himself in the sport of powerlifting, from administration to attracting sponsorships and so on He’s just an all-round winner.”
Raising the bar comes all too naturally to strongman Sishi.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.