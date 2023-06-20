Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi plans to solicit the advice of other national team skippers such as Siya Kolisi and Sune Luus ahead of the Netball World Cup campaign on home soil.
Msomi will be looking to emulate some of her counterparts when she leads the netball Proteas in the showpiece in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6.
Luus led cricket’s women’s Proteas to the T20 World Cup final where they lost to Australia in Cape Town in February, while Kolisi led the Springboks to victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Refiloe Jane captained Banyana Banyana to their first Women’s African Cup of Nations title in Morocco last year.
Msomi believes they can guide her on how to cope with the pressures of leading a national team at a major sports event, and especially one on home soil.
“There’s definitely a few plans we have made when we get to camp and speaking to the captains in our other national teams will be one thing we would like to do,” Msomi said on Tuesday.
Netball SA have given the Proteas a mandate to at least make the podium, something not achieved since 1995 World Cup, where the Irene van Dyk-captained SA finished as runners-up to Australia in England.
Msomi, a wing attack, is happy with how the 15 players selected by coach Norma Plummer and her technical team have been preparing for the tournament.
“Everyone is looking forward to the team announcement. There’s 15 of us and we know that with the change in rules three non-travelling players can now come to the World Cup, but they can only take part if there’s a serious injury,” Msomi said.
Proteas netball skipper Msomi looks to Kolisi for World Cup tips
National team under pressure to at least make the podium on home soil
