Sport / Other Sport

Stroll hopes to see both Aston drivers on Montreal podium

Aston Martin team owner keen on both his son, Lance, and Fernando Alonso this weekend

14 June 2023 - 17:59 Alan Baldwin
Picture: RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES

London — Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll hopes to see his son, Lance, and Fernando Alonso on the podium at his home Canadian Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal this weekend despite Red Bull’s dominance.

Red Bull have won all seven races so far this season, with double world champion and 2022’s Canadian GP winner Max Verstappen taking five and Mexican Sergio Perez two.

Spaniard Alonso has made the podium five times in 2023 but Stroll, who started the season with broken wrists after a cycling accident, beat him in Barcelona two weeks ago.

Stroll senior, speaking at an Aston Martin flagship event in New York, told Reuters the aim was to see a Canadian driver on the Montreal podium for the first time since Jacques Villeneuve finished second in 1996.

“Those are exactly the plans. Hopefully get two cars on the podium,” he said.

“I’m extremely confident. I believe the car will be very strong around the Montreal circuit, it suits our car well ... so I’m really looking forward to going home and really looking forward to a great race.”

Mercedes jumped ahead of Aston Martin, who use their engines, into second place overall after the Spanish Grand Prix with Stroll and Alonso sixth and seventh and struggling with higher tyre wear than expected.

Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was second in Spain and, while the team are still playing catch-up, has a stellar record in Canada.

The Briton has won in Montreal a record-equalling seven times and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was also where, in 2007, he took the first of his 103 career wins.

Lawrence Stroll said Aston Martin understood their shortcomings at the Circuit de Catalunya.

“I believe we are bringing solutions to those and some upgrades into Canada,” he said.

“I think he [Lance] demonstrated in Barcelona he's now starting, it took six or seven races, to feel better ... I believe they [the two drivers] will be equal by the end of the season,” he added.

Stroll hailed double world champion Alonso’s enthusiasm and motivation and said he was a great teammate for Lance, 24, to learn from.

Asked whether Alonso, now 41, might still be with the team when they start a new engine partnership with Honda in 2026, the billionaire ruled nothing out.

“I think most people would never have believed Fernando would be around today,” he said. “Probably a little long to see him around in ’26 but never say never.”

Reuters

F1’s US expansion: from Miami to Las Vegas

Fuelled by Netflix hit series Drive to Survive, Formula One makes it way to American asphalt for three races in 2023
News
5 days ago

Ferrari make dream return to win 24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari win iconic endurance race after 50 year absence from top class
Life
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Kyalami dreaming

Formula One dreams postponed again due to SA’s close alignment to Russia
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Taylon Bieldt to set the tracks ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Dijana kept asking Mothibi should we go? He kept ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Aussies gear up to play against ‘Bazball’
Sport / Cricket
4.
Argentinian import’s earnings hit R4m
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Fourie can change the luck for Kotzen stable
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Dominant Verstappen ripping through F1 record books

Sport / Other Sport

Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari Enzo expected to fetch over R100m

Life / Motoring

Classic Ferrari race car auctioned for R253m

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.