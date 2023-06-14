Sport / Other Sport

Koepka aims to join elite with double-digit Major wins

The US player is confident he can reach at least 10 victories to expand the select trio of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Walter Hagen

14 June 2023 - 17:53 Agency Staff
US and LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson walk on the 11th green during a practice round before the 123rd US Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 13. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HARRY HOW
The list of golfers with double-digit wins in Major tournaments is select.

Jack Nicklaus tops the group with 18 victories. Tiger Woods has 15 and his drive to catch up to Nicklaus has stalled because of injuries, and then there is Walter Hagen, who won 11 from 1914-29.

Three. That is it.

But Brooks Koepka says his goal is to make it four.

Speaking on Tuesday at The Los Angeles Country Club before the US Open, which starts on Thursday, Koepka told reporters he is confident he can reach at least 10 wins in Majors.

After his victory in May at the PGA Championship, he is halfway there with five.

“Double digits, that is what I am trying to get to,” Koepka said.

“I don’t think it is out of the question for me. I think the way I have prepared, the way I have kind of suited my game for these things is going to help me.

“I’m only 33, so I have definitely got quite a bit of time. I have just got to stay healthy and keep doing what I’m doing.”

He clearly saves his best for the Majors. He has nine PGA Tour victories — more than half of them in Majors.

Koepka has won the US Open twice, consecutively in 2017 and 2018.

Tough course

They were different experiences. He was victorious with a 16-under 272 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin in 2017, then finished with a 1-over 281 at Shinnecock Hills in New York the next year.

He has spent this week learning about The Los Angeles Country Club, which is hosting its first US Open.

“It’s a tough golf course. These bunkers are incredibly soft, which I have found quite interesting,” he said.

“If you are in these fairway bunkers, it is extremely penalising, because you are not going to get a good lie ... and it is not like the ball is going to funnel to the middle of the bunker.

“If it goes into the lip it is going to stay there. It could plug. Or if it gets in the back, the rough around these bunkers is quite difficult, too, so it is never going to quite chase in.”

Koepka, affiliated with LIV Golf, finished tied second at the Masters this spring, his second tie for second (2019). His best finish at The Open Championship, tied fourth, also came in 2019.

He has won the PGA Championship three times, including in 2018 and 2019.

Aside from Woods, who has played only a limited schedule the past few years and is recovering from ankle surgery, Phil Mickelson (six) is the only active player with more wins in Majors than Koepka.

Koepka’s PGA win at Oak Hill in May was the culmination of a lengthy recovery from a difficult knee injury he sustained in a fall at his home in 2021.

He dislocated his knee, which led to a shattered kneecap and a torn medial patellofemoral ligament. Given what he went through to return to the top of his game, Koepka said that Major win was special.

“They all mean something different, but this last one, [was special] for all the stuff I had to deal with — all the pain, the tears, all the stuff that went into it. There is probably five, seven people in this whole world who really know what I went through and that were there kind of every step of the way. I think they enjoyed it maybe even more than I did,” he said.

Reuters

Pro game turmoil leaves golf’s Scottish soul untainted

In the sport’s spiritual home the PGA and DP World Tours calling a truce with rival LIV changes nothing
Canada Day! Taylor wins playoff to end Canadian Open drought

Homeboy becomes the first of his countrymen to win the men’s national championship in almost seven decades.
Steve Stricker wins own tournament in Wisconsin

Five birdies help golfer secure the American Family Insurance Championship
