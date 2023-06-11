Djokovic beats Ruud to win 23rd Major title

Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Paris — Novak Djokovic claimed a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title when he beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final on Sunday.
The Serbian is now the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams — Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open — at least three times.
Fourth seed Ruud, playing in his third Major final after Roland Garros and the US Open, got off to the better start with an early break.
Djokovic, however, rallied back to win the tiebreak, then cruised through the second set and tightened his grip when it mattered in the third. The 36-year-old third seed sealed an emphatic win when Ruud sent a forehand wide on the second match point.
Victory on the Paris clay moves Djokovic alongside Serena Williams in terms of Grand Slam titles, with only Margaret Court now standing in front of him with 24 majors.
“I'm beyond fortunate to win 23 Grand Slams in my life, it is incredible,” said Djokovic, who also won the French Open in 2016 and 2021.
“I was a seven-year-old dreaming I could win Wimbledon one day and become number one in the world. I'm beyond grateful and blessed to be standing here.
“I feel I had the power to create my own destiny. I want to say to every young person if you want a better future, you can create it.”
Minutes after Djokovic won, Rafa Nadal tweeted his congratulations to his long-time rival.
“Many congratulations on this amazing achievement, 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about and you made it,” the Spaniard, who has 22 Majors with 14 wins in Paris, wrote.
Djokovic will have the opportunity to tie Court's record at Wimbledon next month — a place where he has already won seven times and be the favourite to equal Roger Federer's record tally of men's titles.
Djokovic instantly fell flat on his back in celebration as Ruud pulled a forehand wide on the second championship point.
After a commiserating hug with his opponent, Djokovic ran up to his support box where he celebrated with coach Goran Ivanisevic, wife Jelena, his two children, parents Dijina and Srdjan and NFL superstar Tom Brady.
The victory will also see Djokovc return to the top of the world rankings.
Fourth seed Ruud, who has lost all three of his Major finals, congratulated Djokovic on “another day, another record”.
Addressing his opponent, he added: “It is another day where you rewrite tennis history. It is tough to explain how great you are and what an inspiration you are.”
Reuters
