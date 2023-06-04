Novak Djokovic edges closer to Grand Slam record with spot in last eight

It is hard to see a catalyst that will drive up stocks in the short term, strategist Craig Pheiffer says
Paris — World No 3 Novak Djokovic inched closer to a 23rd Grand Slam title by crushing Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Sunday to reach the French Open quarterfinals.
The Serbian, tied with Spain’s Rafa Nadal on a men's record 22 majors, was untroubled by his 94th-ranked opponent, the first Peruvian in 29 years to reach a Grand Slam fourth round, on a windy day on Philippe Chatrier court.
A two-time champion in Paris, Djokovic has now reached the quarterfinals at the French Open for a record 17th time, one more than 14-time champion Nadal who is absent this year due to injury.
“I am proud of all the records, but it also means I am not young any more,” said the 36-year-old. “It was the best level of tennis I have played here so I am very satisfied.
“I put in a lot of effort like all the players. The situation today is not the same as, say, 10 years ago. When I play like today I am satisfied and motivated to continue.”
Djokovic, who next faces 11th seed Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals, attacked Varillas at every opportunity to avoid being drawn into lengthy baseline battles that saw the 27-year-old win all three of his previous rounds in five-set marathons. He played the angles from the start, moving Varillas around. The tactic paid off with two quick breaks in succession for a 4-0 lead.
Varillas had come back from two sets down in two of his three previous matches but could not get back into this game as his opponent clinched the first set.
It was a similar story in the next two with Varillas playing catch-up from the start and Djokovic firing winners at will before an easy volley on his first match point saw him seal his record last eight spot.
In the women's section, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova dug deep to return to the quarterfinals for the first time since her runner-up finish two years ago. Fellow Russian Khachanov also fought his way through on a bright Sunday at Roland Garros.
Pavlyuchenkova, defeated in the 2021 final by Czech Barbora Krejcikova, skipped last year's edition and the second half of the season to nurse a knee problem, and came into the match after three-setters in her last two encounters.
She was tested again by 28th seed Elise Mertens, but rallied from a set and a break down to seal a 3-6 7-6(3) 6-3 victory in a little more than three hours.
Pavlyuchenkova, who slipped to world No 333 after being forced to stop playing completely for about five months last year, is the lowest-ranked French Open quarterfinalist in the Open Era.
Khachanov, the 11th seed, also showed plenty of resolve as he battled past Italian Lorenzo Sonego 1-6 6-4 7-6(7) 6-1 to reach the last eight for the second time.
“After the first set and a half, I was thinking what am I doing here? He was hitting all over the place. So I decided all I could do was fight,” said Khachanov, who reached the semifinals in his last two Grand Slams, in New York and Melbourne.
There were dramatic scenes on Court 14 as Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from their women’s doubles third-round match after Kato struck a ball down the court between points and hit a ball girl, leaving her sobbing.
Chair umpire Alexandre Juge initially warned Kato, but Czech Marie Bouzkova and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who were leading 7-6(1) 1-3 at the time of the incident, pointed out to him that the ball girl was crying.
“No, no, let me explain to you. She [Kato] didn’t do it on purpose. She [the ball girl] didn’t get injured,” said Juge.
Pointing to the ball girl, Sorribes Tormo said: “She [Kato] didn’t do it on purpose? She’s crying.”
“And she has blood,” said Bouzkova.
After speaking to the girl, the umpire went back up to his chair and announced the end of the match by disqualifying Kato and Sutjiadi, sparking boos from the crowd.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
