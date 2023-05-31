McIlroy’s Major drought mystifies Nicklaus

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
It is a pity he has left when SA most needs him
The health department says it is ‘looking everywhere’ for the source of the SA cholera outbreak
Business Day TV talks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Waldek Wasowicz, PKF SA CEO and managing partner of PKF Octagon
Illegal lenders abuse customers’ data and use aggressive recovery tactics including threats and blackmail
Hooker Fez Mbatha says they must improve to get to the top
Monaco auction on June 8 will have 40 Ferraris on offer
Toronto — Rory McIlroy may be one of the game’s greatest players, but the Northern Irishman has not won a Major title in nearly nine years, a barren run in the elite events that has left golfing great Jack Nicklaus puzzled.
The 83-year-old Nicklaus, speaking on Tuesday before this week’s Memorial Tournament, which he hosts in Dublin, Ohio, was at a loss to explain why McIlroy has not celebrated a Major since winning his fourth at the 2014 PGA Championship.
McIlroy is “as talented a player as there is in the game of golf”, said Nicklaus. “Why he hasn’t won in nine years? Kind of a mystery to a lot of people because he is so good.”
McIlroy missed the cut at the 2023 Masters, where he was seeking the final leg of the career Grand Slam, and then took a break to focus on his mental wellbeing after a taxing year in which he served as an unofficial spokesperson for the PGA Tour in its battle with LIV Golf.
The 34-year-old Northern Irishman, in his second event back from the break, finished seventh at the PGA Championship and now looks to build off that this week at the Memorial before his next shot at Major glory in the June 15-18 US Open.
Nicklaus, who won a record 18 Major championships during his storied career, said he spoke to McIlroy earlier on Tuesday at Muirfield Village and is unsure how to explain why the golfer is stuck at four Majors.
“I don’t ... know what to make of it. Because he is very confident. He works very hard at it. He is a good student of the game. He practises a lot,” said Nicklaus.
“I don’t know whether his is a constant lack of being able to keep that concentration for the whole thing or not, because sometimes he is the par, par, par, double, 8.
“He does that sometimes. And I said, ‘Why, Rory? Why does that happen?’ And ... he doesn’t know.”
Nicklaus went three years without a Major between 1967 and 1970 — a drought by his lofty standards — a dry spell during which he still played well but was not logging the necessary practice hours as his family became more of a priority.
“It’s a matter of — we all go through periods. Rory may be going through a little bit of that period,” said Nicklaus, who went on to collect seven Majors over the next five years, starting with the 1970 British Open.
“He is going to wake up one morning and say ... ‘Hey, I better, you know, get on the stick here and start winning some more Majors’, because he is certainly going to win some more. I can’t believe that he is not.
“And sometimes we all have to focus, focus on what we have to do ... and to get there.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
McIlroy’s Major drought mystifies Nicklaus
Northern Irishman’s nearly nine-year barren run in the elite events has left the golfing great puzzled
Toronto — Rory McIlroy may be one of the game’s greatest players, but the Northern Irishman has not won a Major title in nearly nine years, a barren run in the elite events that has left golfing great Jack Nicklaus puzzled.
The 83-year-old Nicklaus, speaking on Tuesday before this week’s Memorial Tournament, which he hosts in Dublin, Ohio, was at a loss to explain why McIlroy has not celebrated a Major since winning his fourth at the 2014 PGA Championship.
McIlroy is “as talented a player as there is in the game of golf”, said Nicklaus. “Why he hasn’t won in nine years? Kind of a mystery to a lot of people because he is so good.”
McIlroy missed the cut at the 2023 Masters, where he was seeking the final leg of the career Grand Slam, and then took a break to focus on his mental wellbeing after a taxing year in which he served as an unofficial spokesperson for the PGA Tour in its battle with LIV Golf.
The 34-year-old Northern Irishman, in his second event back from the break, finished seventh at the PGA Championship and now looks to build off that this week at the Memorial before his next shot at Major glory in the June 15-18 US Open.
Nicklaus, who won a record 18 Major championships during his storied career, said he spoke to McIlroy earlier on Tuesday at Muirfield Village and is unsure how to explain why the golfer is stuck at four Majors.
“I don’t ... know what to make of it. Because he is very confident. He works very hard at it. He is a good student of the game. He practises a lot,” said Nicklaus.
“I don’t know whether his is a constant lack of being able to keep that concentration for the whole thing or not, because sometimes he is the par, par, par, double, 8.
“He does that sometimes. And I said, ‘Why, Rory? Why does that happen?’ And ... he doesn’t know.”
Nicklaus went three years without a Major between 1967 and 1970 — a drought by his lofty standards — a dry spell during which he still played well but was not logging the necessary practice hours as his family became more of a priority.
“It’s a matter of — we all go through periods. Rory may be going through a little bit of that period,” said Nicklaus, who went on to collect seven Majors over the next five years, starting with the 1970 British Open.
“He is going to wake up one morning and say ... ‘Hey, I better, you know, get on the stick here and start winning some more Majors’, because he is certainly going to win some more. I can’t believe that he is not.
“And sometimes we all have to focus, focus on what we have to do ... and to get there.”
Reuters
Koepka wins fifth Major at Oak Hill
Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open in June
LALI STANDER: LIV is here to stay, shaking up the world of golf
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Koepka wins fifth Major at Oak Hill
LALI STANDER: LIV is here to stay, shaking up the world of golf
McIlroy eyes Majors after taking time off
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.