Like Haaland, Munger quickly on the scoresheet in Canada

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been booting home the winners since his arrival at the club and SA jockey Ryan Munger has taken a leaf out of the Norwegian’s book by immediately getting on the scoresheet in his new country, Canada.
Educated at Dainfern College and with 88 winners to his credit this term when he left SA three weeks ago, Munger won on his first mount at the Woodbine track and last Saturday rode his first treble to make it a dream start for the 27-year-old.
Canadianthoroughbred.com reports that Munger’s treble came on Hear Me Knocking, Quiet Maddeline and Google Eyes — the first horse is appropriately named as Munger is knocking hard on the door of Canadian racing.
Munger was attached to Ashley Fortune’s stable before his departure and the Vaal-based trainer is also headed overseas in the near future — her destination being Australia.
Fortune sends four of her team to the Vaal on Tuesday and has prospects of landing a double with Open Highway (first race) and Just Var in the first leg of the jackpot.
Two-year-old Open Highway — bought for R550,000 from Avontuur Stud as a yearling — has been placed in each of his three starts and will be ridden by Siyabonga Mthembu.
This is a Work Riders event and the year-older Magic Prince — trained by Mike de Kock — will be a tough rival with the experienced Chamu Mabaya in the saddle.
Klitsgras will have his supporters with young Victoria Lerena booked for the ride, and a runner worth including in trifecta bets is Sean Tarry’s four-year-old, Privilege. The Rafeef gelding improved when blinkers were fitted for his most recent start.
Another Fortune juvenile taking on his elders is Just Var — also bred by Avontuur — who will have plenty of supporters in the fourth race over 1,600m. Keagan De Melo went close on the youngster at Turffontein and Raymond Danielson will do the steering this time.
Kambulu could start favourite in this race as Tarry’s three-year-old — the mount of Calvin Habib — should be at his peak on his third outing after a break. This R700,000 buy hinted a first win was close at hand when second to Royal Guide at Turffontein.
Laguna Verde has been a shade disappointing since winning the Egoli Mile and trainer Lucky Houdalakis will be hoping for a big run from the son of Gimmethegreenlight in the seventh race. Owner David Shawe’s three-year-old has been dropped two points by the handicapper.
Zuzan has won three of his last four starts and should prove dangerous again with his light weight, but the swinger coupling Laguna Verde and Argo Alley could reward punters.
Paul Matchett is striding much better following a hip operation and the Randjesfontein trainer holds a strong hand in the last leg of the Pick 6 with recent winners, Lord Varys and Back To Basics. The latter — well drawn in barrier three — gets the vote to notch his fourth win.
While Rain Or Shine has a long way to go to recoup his R900,000 purchase price, he warrants inclusion in Pick Six perms along with Gavin Lerena’s mount, Futurewolff.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (1) Magic Prince (8) Open Highway (7) Kiltsgras (3) Full Go
2nd Race: (1) Zoom Lady (2) Sparkling Jubilee (10) Sugary Sweet (3) United’s Ransom
3rd Race: (1) Secret Recipe (5) Kit Kat Katie (3) Misava (2) Countess Danza
4th Race: (1) Kambulu (11) Just Var (2) US Open (9) Atchison Topeka
5th Race: (1) Antananarivo (2) Miss Christmas (3) Spring Of Elixir (4) The Work Of Life
6th Race: (10) Hazlo Grande (6) Bob’s Your Uncle (3) Millahue (1) Nordic Rebel
7th Race: (2) Laguna Verde (3) Argo Alley (10) Zuzan (5) Willow's Wish
8th Race: (9) Back To Basics (3) Lord Varys (6) Rain Or Shine (4) Futurewolff
