Tiger Woods will not participate in June’s US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club as he continues to recover from devastating leg injuries from a February 2021 car crash.
Woods, 47, had been exempt for the third Major of the year, set to take place on June 15-18. He was in the fifth and final year of a US Open exemption that came from winning the 2019 Masters. He did not play in the 2021 or 2022 US Opens.
Woods made the cut at 2023’s Masters, but withdrew during the third round.
A 15-time Major winner, Woods won the US Open in 2000, 2002 and 2008. Those events took place at Pebble Beach, Bethpage Black and Torrey Pines.
This year’s US Open is set to take place in the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1948 when it was held at Riviera Country Club in nearby Pacific Palisades. Woods grew up in Cypress, California, 56km south of Los Angeles.
A total of 33 players earned qualification status for the US Open as determined by various standards at the completion of the PGA Championship over the weekend. Of those 33, eight already had earned exemptions into the tournament.
Five others qualified via their spots on the FedEx Cup points list, the 2022 DP World Tour Finals Points List and the Race to Dubai rankings.
More US Open spots still are to be determined, including all players in the top 60 of the world rankings by June 12, the winner of the NCAA Division I men’s national championship and at 10 qualification sites in the US through June 5, as well as one in Canada.
Field Level Media
Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open in June
The golf champion has pulled out as he is still recovering from a car crash two years ago
