How Kevin Lerena’s warrior spirit won him the biggest fight of his career

Business Day TV speaks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
What censure for judge Denise Fisher after Supreme Court of Appeal finding?
Military analysts slate visit by the army chief amid the US diplomatic fallout
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Business Day TV speaks to Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Hammer blow for the military and allies, but they could still shape the new government
How a young Gary Kirsten scored a ton with the help of the scorers
The brawny Ranger Raptor is simply the fastest and most off-road-capable bakkie there is
Kevin Lerena got through the biggest fight of his career unscathed thanks to his “warrior spirit” on Saturday night.
The popular SA southpaw scored a unanimous points victory (118-110; 115-113; 116-112) over Belgium’s Ryad Merhy in their WBC bridgerweight title eliminator at Emperor’s Palace. From inside the ring after the fight, Lerena expressed delight at having proven his doubters wrong.
“Very few people gave me a chance against Ryad Merhy but my trainer [Peter Smith] gave me a chance. We backed ourselves and we had a perfect game plan,” he said with the famed green and gold WBC belt — albeit the silver one and not the real deal reserved for world champions — adorning his highly tattooed and well-sculpted upper body.
“I brought my warrior spirit and I won. Merhy is a very good fighter.”
The Under-Armour athlete was under pressure to deliver after losing his last fight to Daniel Dubois in a failed attempt to move up to the lucrative heavyweight division.
Against Merhy, who boasted a brilliant record of 31-1 with 26 stoppages, doubts abounded whether the former IBO cruiserweight champion could get back to winning ways. But a fight plan that had Lerena cautiously stalking his adversary throughout the 12 rounds without really unleashing the bombs he has been known to blast opponents with, did the trick.
“When it comes to boxing, everybody is fit at the top. But the skill is what gets you over the finish line. I knew Merhy is a counterpuncher, so I was trying to put on the pressure because he doesn’t really like fighting on the back foot.
“When he is coming forward he is dangerous, so I had to put him on the back foot and he had no answer for that.”
Lerena admitted this was not his most polished showing. “It wasn’t the best performance in the sense of [my] being a bit flatfooted. But [it’s] back to the drawing board and I have a world title shot so I am grateful.”
The victory has earned Lerena the right to challenge WBC world bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski of Poland. Golden Gloves Promotions boss Rodney Berman, who put on Saturday night’s bill, has said he will stop at nothing to ensure the fight happens at Emperor’s Palace again.
“I am not going to let it [the championship fight] go to Poland. Whatever it takes [to bring the fight to SA], we will raise the money,” Berman promised.
Such is the fanatical backing Lerena enjoys at the East Rand venue that it would be of great advantage for him to take on Rozanski there. He was spurred on by the vociferous crowd against Merhy and expressed his gratitude to them after his victory, having asked them to “make some noise once again”.
“That’s the Lerena army,” shouted Berman. “The tickets were expensive but they still turned out. I am grateful for my Lerena armada.”
He was even more grateful to his trainer for seeing him through a tough fight. Smith acknowledged that Merhy was no slouch.
“I knew we were in for the biggest fight of his career. But we had a strategy, we knew he is a smart and dangerous fighter. But we also knew his strategy, we knew his plan and you know what, it was game, set, match.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
How Kevin Lerena’s warrior spirit won him the biggest fight of his career
Trainer says they knew Ryad Merhy’s strategy, ‘and you know what, it was game, set, match’
Kevin Lerena got through the biggest fight of his career unscathed thanks to his “warrior spirit” on Saturday night.
The popular SA southpaw scored a unanimous points victory (118-110; 115-113; 116-112) over Belgium’s Ryad Merhy in their WBC bridgerweight title eliminator at Emperor’s Palace. From inside the ring after the fight, Lerena expressed delight at having proven his doubters wrong.
“Very few people gave me a chance against Ryad Merhy but my trainer [Peter Smith] gave me a chance. We backed ourselves and we had a perfect game plan,” he said with the famed green and gold WBC belt — albeit the silver one and not the real deal reserved for world champions — adorning his highly tattooed and well-sculpted upper body.
“I brought my warrior spirit and I won. Merhy is a very good fighter.”
The Under-Armour athlete was under pressure to deliver after losing his last fight to Daniel Dubois in a failed attempt to move up to the lucrative heavyweight division.
Against Merhy, who boasted a brilliant record of 31-1 with 26 stoppages, doubts abounded whether the former IBO cruiserweight champion could get back to winning ways. But a fight plan that had Lerena cautiously stalking his adversary throughout the 12 rounds without really unleashing the bombs he has been known to blast opponents with, did the trick.
“When it comes to boxing, everybody is fit at the top. But the skill is what gets you over the finish line. I knew Merhy is a counterpuncher, so I was trying to put on the pressure because he doesn’t really like fighting on the back foot.
“When he is coming forward he is dangerous, so I had to put him on the back foot and he had no answer for that.”
Lerena admitted this was not his most polished showing. “It wasn’t the best performance in the sense of [my] being a bit flatfooted. But [it’s] back to the drawing board and I have a world title shot so I am grateful.”
The victory has earned Lerena the right to challenge WBC world bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski of Poland. Golden Gloves Promotions boss Rodney Berman, who put on Saturday night’s bill, has said he will stop at nothing to ensure the fight happens at Emperor’s Palace again.
“I am not going to let it [the championship fight] go to Poland. Whatever it takes [to bring the fight to SA], we will raise the money,” Berman promised.
Such is the fanatical backing Lerena enjoys at the East Rand venue that it would be of great advantage for him to take on Rozanski there. He was spurred on by the vociferous crowd against Merhy and expressed his gratitude to them after his victory, having asked them to “make some noise once again”.
“That’s the Lerena army,” shouted Berman. “The tickets were expensive but they still turned out. I am grateful for my Lerena armada.”
He was even more grateful to his trainer for seeing him through a tough fight. Smith acknowledged that Merhy was no slouch.
“I knew we were in for the biggest fight of his career. But we had a strategy, we knew he is a smart and dangerous fighter. But we also knew his strategy, we knew his plan and you know what, it was game, set, match.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Struggling SA sports federations allotted average R6,000 increase each
Devlin Brown at the Watercooler: You’ll get wings, but hit the ground hard
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.