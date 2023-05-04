Jason Day set for return to action after vertigo derailed Masters plan

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eager from Rand Swiss
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s investment writer, Jaco Visser
Bus company says it has not received its subsidy for March from the Gauteng provincial government
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
Ackerman also criticises the ANC for threatening a trade agreement that allows SA exports to enter the US duty free
The ratings agency kept Barloworld's long-term rating unchanged at Ba2 with a stable outlook
In a huge boost to climate change efforts, India plans to cease construction of new coal-fired plants, leaving China as the only major economy open to new coal capacity
City are charging towards title and Leeds are trying to avoid relegation
Two debuts by local writers court the unknown
Toronto — A well-rested Jason Day will return to competition this week for the first time since enduring a horror finish to the Masters in April that the Australian revealed on Wednesday was due to another bout of vertigo.
Day had a chance at a top-12 finish at Augusta National that would have secured him an invite to the 2024 Masters but came apart in spectacular fashion with four double-bogeys across his last 10 holes to finish in a tie for 39th place.
“So last round of the Masters I had vertigo, so that was obviously not fun to play in that final round,” the world No 34 told reporters ahead of this week’s Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“We had to finish our third round Sunday morning and then I was sitting in the caddie hut and that’s when I got vertigo.”
Vertigo has been an issue for Day in the past, most notably at the 2015 US Open at Chambers Bay when he collapsed on his final hole of the second round.
Day said he has not had “too many bouts” of vertigo since 2015 and that when it did return it would typically last for about three holes and then gradually get better.
In late March, the 35-year-old Australian sought medical attention during his quarterfinal loss to Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Tour’s Match Play event.
“I’m going to say it was vertigo, but I just didn’t really want anyone to — I didn’t want to talk about it too much, especially the Match Play because it was just like a small bout of it,” said Day.
“But it really kicked my butt at Augusta. That was like kind of the time where I had to take a step back.”
The former world No 1, who won the most recent of his 12 PGA Tour titles in 2018, has made huge strides since he slid down the rankings due to a mix of back issues, swing changes and putting woes while also dealing with the death of his mother.
The Australian was even considered a contender going into the Masters given his return to form that produced five top-10 finishes in seven events before the year’s first Major.
“I am under a lot more stress this year than what I was in previous years just because of where I am week in and week out,” Day said.
“I’ve been playing a lot better so there’s obviously more stress. And when you have more stress, your immune system can get compromised, and for me it was just unfortunate that happened in the last round.
“But I’ve had three weeks off and I feel like I’m getting a handle on it, which is good, so it will just take some time.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jason Day set for return to action after vertigo derailed Masters plan
Former world No 1 has made much progress since he slid down the rankings due to a mix of issues
Toronto — A well-rested Jason Day will return to competition this week for the first time since enduring a horror finish to the Masters in April that the Australian revealed on Wednesday was due to another bout of vertigo.
Day had a chance at a top-12 finish at Augusta National that would have secured him an invite to the 2024 Masters but came apart in spectacular fashion with four double-bogeys across his last 10 holes to finish in a tie for 39th place.
“So last round of the Masters I had vertigo, so that was obviously not fun to play in that final round,” the world No 34 told reporters ahead of this week’s Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“We had to finish our third round Sunday morning and then I was sitting in the caddie hut and that’s when I got vertigo.”
Vertigo has been an issue for Day in the past, most notably at the 2015 US Open at Chambers Bay when he collapsed on his final hole of the second round.
Day said he has not had “too many bouts” of vertigo since 2015 and that when it did return it would typically last for about three holes and then gradually get better.
In late March, the 35-year-old Australian sought medical attention during his quarterfinal loss to Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Tour’s Match Play event.
“I’m going to say it was vertigo, but I just didn’t really want anyone to — I didn’t want to talk about it too much, especially the Match Play because it was just like a small bout of it,” said Day.
“But it really kicked my butt at Augusta. That was like kind of the time where I had to take a step back.”
The former world No 1, who won the most recent of his 12 PGA Tour titles in 2018, has made huge strides since he slid down the rankings due to a mix of back issues, swing changes and putting woes while also dealing with the death of his mother.
The Australian was even considered a contender going into the Masters given his return to form that produced five top-10 finishes in seven events before the year’s first Major.
“I am under a lot more stress this year than what I was in previous years just because of where I am week in and week out,” Day said.
“I’ve been playing a lot better so there’s obviously more stress. And when you have more stress, your immune system can get compromised, and for me it was just unfortunate that happened in the last round.
“But I’ve had three weeks off and I feel like I’m getting a handle on it, which is good, so it will just take some time.”
Reuters
US golfer Tony Finau holds off Jon Rahm to win Mexico Open
Enthusiastic Adelaide fans make LIV Golf event a success
LIV Golf set to get a warm welcome Down Under
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
McIlroy eyes Majors after taking time off
LALI STANDER: LIV Golf hits hole-in-one with Australian showpiece
Talor Gooch becomes first back-to-back LIV winner
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.