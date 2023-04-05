Saudi-owned colt could give punters good start to weekend

Rand weakens in line with emerging-market currencies, heading below R18 to the dollar
Saudi Arabia-owned three-year-old Hazlo Grande could get the Easter weekend off to a good start for punters by winning the second race of his career at the Vaal on Thursday.
The son of Erupt was bred by bloodstock consultant Robin Bruss, who negotiated the deal for the colt to be bought by Majed Mahal W Albugami. He must have been delighted when the colt opened his account at the Free State track in March.
Hazlo Grande, backed in from 8-1 to 3-1 and tipped in this column, didn’t have a smooth passage in the closing stages of the race, but Philasande Mxoli switched his mount and got up to score by half a length.
Mxoli will be hoping he enjoys better luck in Thursday’s fifth race in which he faces a tough rival in Weichong Marwing’s runner, Vitellius.
This son of Pomodoro is looking a good buy at R35,000 and turned in a promising effort when second behind Tizona on his latest start.
Muzi Yeni returned to race riding with a winner at Greyville on Monday and, drawn in pole position, he can be competitive on Fabian Habib’s runner, Luthuli. The colt has been placed third on his last two outings.
A win for Hazlo Grande would be timely for Bruss because he is offering the colt’s full sister on the second day of the forthcoming National Yearling Sales in Germiston.
Stratospheric, who beat Hazlo Grande by nine lengths at Turffontein in February, will be a banker bet with many punters when he takes on nine rivals in the seventh race over 1,600m.
Now in the care of Tony Peter, Stratospheric is bidding to complete a hat-trick. This R800,000 son of What A Winter clearly goes well for Denis Schwaz, who rides the gelding for the third time.
Yeni has won twice this term on Trident King and his mount — with Mike de Kock’s runner Sequoia — rate the main dangers to Stratospheric.
Sequoia came from last to first to score in the hands of Richard Fourie last month and received a five-point penalty for that win. Jarryd Penny has been booked for the ride this time.
De Kock’s two-year-old, No Place Like Home, has been priced up as the 22-10 favourite to open his account in the second race. The youngster, a full brother to Zapatillas, made a pleasing debut at Turffontein last month and Varsfontein Stud will be hoping he wins as they’re offering his full sister at the national sale.
No Place Like Home is likely to be fully extended by Candice Dawson’s runner, Bom Bom. The son of Ideal World was noted running on well on his recent debut and will relish the longer trip.
While Sean Tarry’s Silvano gelding, Eagle Alley, is looking an expensive buy at R550,000, the five-year-old looks the pick of a moderate field which will face the starter in the final leg of the Pick Six.
SELECTIONS
First race: No selection
Second race: (2) Bom Bom (8) No Place Like Home (3) Brotherhoodofmagic (12) Tenstar
Third race: (1) War Empress (2) Count Your Chances (11) Waitforgreenlight (7) Chilli Marmalade
Fourth race: (3) Mover And Shaker (5) Vegas Hi Rise (1) Constable (4) May Queen
Fifth race: (2) Hazlo Grande (1) Vitellius (5) Luthuli (3) Libeccio
Sixth race: (1) Defender Of Rights (7) Conker The World (10) Feather The Nest (6) Silk Garden
Seventh race: (2) Stratospheric (3) Trident King (8) Sequoia (7) Bloomington
Eighth race: (7) Eagle Alley (4) Napoleon (6) Follow My Path (1) Bob’s Your Uncle
Hazlo Grande has an excellent chance of winning the second race of his career at the Vaal on Thursday
Saudi Arabia-owned three-year-old Hazlo Grande could get the Easter weekend off to a good start for punters by winning the second race of his career at the Vaal on Thursday.
The son of Erupt was bred by bloodstock consultant Robin Bruss, who negotiated the deal for the colt to be bought by Majed Mahal W Albugami. He must have been delighted when the colt opened his account at the Free State track in March.
Hazlo Grande, backed in from 8-1 to 3-1 and tipped in this column, didn’t have a smooth passage in the closing stages of the race, but Philasande Mxoli switched his mount and got up to score by half a length.
Mxoli will be hoping he enjoys better luck in Thursday’s fifth race in which he faces a tough rival in Weichong Marwing’s runner, Vitellius.
This son of Pomodoro is looking a good buy at R35,000 and turned in a promising effort when second behind Tizona on his latest start.
Muzi Yeni returned to race riding with a winner at Greyville on Monday and, drawn in pole position, he can be competitive on Fabian Habib’s runner, Luthuli. The colt has been placed third on his last two outings.
A win for Hazlo Grande would be timely for Bruss because he is offering the colt’s full sister on the second day of the forthcoming National Yearling Sales in Germiston.
Stratospheric, who beat Hazlo Grande by nine lengths at Turffontein in February, will be a banker bet with many punters when he takes on nine rivals in the seventh race over 1,600m.
Now in the care of Tony Peter, Stratospheric is bidding to complete a hat-trick. This R800,000 son of What A Winter clearly goes well for Denis Schwaz, who rides the gelding for the third time.
Yeni has won twice this term on Trident King and his mount — with Mike de Kock’s runner Sequoia — rate the main dangers to Stratospheric.
Sequoia came from last to first to score in the hands of Richard Fourie last month and received a five-point penalty for that win. Jarryd Penny has been booked for the ride this time.
De Kock’s two-year-old, No Place Like Home, has been priced up as the 22-10 favourite to open his account in the second race. The youngster, a full brother to Zapatillas, made a pleasing debut at Turffontein last month and Varsfontein Stud will be hoping he wins as they’re offering his full sister at the national sale.
No Place Like Home is likely to be fully extended by Candice Dawson’s runner, Bom Bom. The son of Ideal World was noted running on well on his recent debut and will relish the longer trip.
While Sean Tarry’s Silvano gelding, Eagle Alley, is looking an expensive buy at R550,000, the five-year-old looks the pick of a moderate field which will face the starter in the final leg of the Pick Six.
SELECTIONS
First race: No selection
Second race: (2) Bom Bom (8) No Place Like Home (3) Brotherhoodofmagic (12) Tenstar
Third race: (1) War Empress (2) Count Your Chances (11) Waitforgreenlight (7) Chilli Marmalade
Fourth race: (3) Mover And Shaker (5) Vegas Hi Rise (1) Constable (4) May Queen
Fifth race: (2) Hazlo Grande (1) Vitellius (5) Luthuli (3) Libeccio
Sixth race: (1) Defender Of Rights (7) Conker The World (10) Feather The Nest (6) Silk Garden
Seventh race: (2) Stratospheric (3) Trident King (8) Sequoia (7) Bloomington
Eighth race: (7) Eagle Alley (4) Napoleon (6) Follow My Path (1) Bob’s Your Uncle
