Police ready to deal with Grand National activists

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has said the market's odds of a recession have increased
The government has bowed to those who shout loudest. Their victory comes at the expense of SA’s most vulnerable.
Europe's energy crisis is not over, so much depends on SA coal exports and resolving Transnet's crisis
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Those should include efforts of Credit Suisse management to address risk-management failings and the Swiss supervisor’s related actions
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Legal experts say the case's ultimate strength will probably hinge on evidence that has not yet been made public
McIntosh, steered Natal (later the Sharks) to their famous 1990 Currie Cup final triumph against the Bulls in their centenary year
The feature promises to monitor prices and pay the difference if the fare drops
Liverpool police have released a statement saying they will handle a planned sabotage plot by activists “robustly” should they try to disrupt the famous Grand National meeting on April 15.
At the weekend, the Mail On Sunday ran a report saying it has unearthed a plan by 100 activists to storm security fences at the track and sit across the National course.
Six activists ran onto the track before 2020’s Derby at Epsom and they were removed by police.
A spokesperson for Merseyside police said: “We have a robust policing plan in place for Aintree as we have for any major public event. We must ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved.
“We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but public order or criminal offences will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”
Bookmakers are hoping for another long-shot winner in the Grand National — last year’s winner, Noble Yeats, started at 50-1.
Noble Yeats, an 8-1 chance in ante post betting, has more on his plate this year despite winning a grade 2 race at the Aintree track in December.
Top Irish trainer Willie Mullins has not won the national since Hedgehunter’s win in 2005, but he has two live candidates in Gaillord Du Mesnil and seven-year-old Mr Incredible. With a weight of just 65.3kg, Mr Incredibe’s chance was enhanced when the gelding ran third in the Kim Muir Chase at Cheltenham in March.
Though Gaillord Du Mesnil won a grade 1 race at Leopardstown in December, luck was on his side when he won last month’s National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.
The 6-1 favourite for the race is Lucinda Russell’s stayer, Corach Rambler, who impressed pundits when landing back-to-back wins in the Ultima Chase at Cheltenham. The stable won the race in 2017 but the question is whether the horse will take to the difficult Aintree fences.
No-one would begrudge a win for Any Second Now — a 14-1 chance — as he ran third in 2021 and finished second behind Noble Yeats in 2022. The worry is that he is now 11 years old.
Delta Work — on offer at 10-1 — put his hat in the National ring with back-to-back wins in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham. He ran third last year and is far better off at the weights with Noble Yeats.
This year will be the 175th running of the Grand National. The start is 6.15pm SA time.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Police ready to deal with Grand National activists
Media reveals sabotage plot planned for next week’s race
Liverpool police have released a statement saying they will handle a planned sabotage plot by activists “robustly” should they try to disrupt the famous Grand National meeting on April 15.
At the weekend, the Mail On Sunday ran a report saying it has unearthed a plan by 100 activists to storm security fences at the track and sit across the National course.
Six activists ran onto the track before 2020’s Derby at Epsom and they were removed by police.
A spokesperson for Merseyside police said: “We have a robust policing plan in place for Aintree as we have for any major public event. We must ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved.
“We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but public order or criminal offences will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”
Bookmakers are hoping for another long-shot winner in the Grand National — last year’s winner, Noble Yeats, started at 50-1.
Noble Yeats, an 8-1 chance in ante post betting, has more on his plate this year despite winning a grade 2 race at the Aintree track in December.
Top Irish trainer Willie Mullins has not won the national since Hedgehunter’s win in 2005, but he has two live candidates in Gaillord Du Mesnil and seven-year-old Mr Incredible. With a weight of just 65.3kg, Mr Incredibe’s chance was enhanced when the gelding ran third in the Kim Muir Chase at Cheltenham in March.
Though Gaillord Du Mesnil won a grade 1 race at Leopardstown in December, luck was on his side when he won last month’s National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.
The 6-1 favourite for the race is Lucinda Russell’s stayer, Corach Rambler, who impressed pundits when landing back-to-back wins in the Ultima Chase at Cheltenham. The stable won the race in 2017 but the question is whether the horse will take to the difficult Aintree fences.
No-one would begrudge a win for Any Second Now — a 14-1 chance — as he ran third in 2021 and finished second behind Noble Yeats in 2022. The worry is that he is now 11 years old.
Delta Work — on offer at 10-1 — put his hat in the National ring with back-to-back wins in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham. He ran third last year and is far better off at the weights with Noble Yeats.
This year will be the 175th running of the Grand National. The start is 6.15pm SA time.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Khumalo can strike back on Elembee at Turffontein meeting
Bass-Robinson keeps it in the family with successful highveld raid
Fortune and Munger have to ensure SA Derby is test of stamina
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.