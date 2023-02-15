Tiger Woods saddened about divisions in golf

Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
The appointee will need relentless drive, gritty intelligence and attention to detail
State-owned logistics company invites private investment as it struggles with inefficiencies
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Big rewards for Glencore shareholders as earnings grow 60%
Power cuts and rising costs put a damper on spending over festive season
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Resilient labour market has allowed many Americans to keep spending on goods and services even as borrowing costs rise and inflation remains elevated
Chiefs and Pirates were drawn to host in the next round and Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants away from home
The electric VW ID 2 will reportedly adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025
Tiger Woods said he did not know how he felt about facing golfers who had left the PGA Tour for rival LIV Golf for the first time at April’s Masters – but the splintering of the sport had taken a toll.
“I don’t know what that reaction is going to be,” said Woods, who will tee it up at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational this week.
“I know that some of our friendships have certainly taken a different path, but we’ll see when all that transpires. It’s still a couple of months away.”
Players from the warring circuits will break bread at the Masters’ traditional Champions’ dinner before the tournament, and Woods said the focus should be on reigning tournament champion Scottie Scheffler despite the obvious tensions.
“We need to make sure Scottie is honoured correctly while also realising the nature of what has transpired,” he said.
“The people who have left, where our situations are legally, emotionally — there’s a lot there.”
Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are among the big names who have left the PGA Tour for the lucrative, Saudi-backed LIV Golf. While banned from PGA Tour events, LIV players have been invited to compete at the Masters.
LIV Golf’s inaugural season last year and the subsequent controversies and lawsuits had been “very turbulent” for the sport, Woods told reporters at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.
“We never would have expected the game of golf to be in this situation but it is. That’s the reality,” he said.
“They’re a competitive organisation trying to create the best product they possibly can and we’re also trying to create the best product, which we think is the future of golf and how it should be played.
“How do we do that? We’re still working on it.”
Woods called world No 1 Rory McIlroy the PGA Tour’s “ambassador” and said he had been extraordinary at navigating the new, and at times hostile, terrain.
McIlroy beat LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed by one stroke at the Dubai Desert Classic in January after the American, who is taking legal action on different fronts, threw a tee in the direction of the Northern Irishman, whom he had subpoenaed over Christmas.
“It’s been tough on him and he’s been exceptional,” Woods said.
“I’ve been on all of these conference calls, these side meetings, and for him to go out and play and win, it’s been incredible.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tiger Woods saddened about divisions in golf
Inaugural season of Saudi-backed LIV Golf and controversies and lawsuits turbulent for the sport, he says
Image: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Tiger Woods said he did not know how he felt about facing golfers who had left the PGA Tour for rival LIV Golf for the first time at April’s Masters – but the splintering of the sport had taken a toll.
“I don’t know what that reaction is going to be,” said Woods, who will tee it up at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational this week.
“I know that some of our friendships have certainly taken a different path, but we’ll see when all that transpires. It’s still a couple of months away.”
Players from the warring circuits will break bread at the Masters’ traditional Champions’ dinner before the tournament, and Woods said the focus should be on reigning tournament champion Scottie Scheffler despite the obvious tensions.
“We need to make sure Scottie is honoured correctly while also realising the nature of what has transpired,” he said.
“The people who have left, where our situations are legally, emotionally — there’s a lot there.”
Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are among the big names who have left the PGA Tour for the lucrative, Saudi-backed LIV Golf. While banned from PGA Tour events, LIV players have been invited to compete at the Masters.
LIV Golf’s inaugural season last year and the subsequent controversies and lawsuits had been “very turbulent” for the sport, Woods told reporters at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.
“We never would have expected the game of golf to be in this situation but it is. That’s the reality,” he said.
“They’re a competitive organisation trying to create the best product they possibly can and we’re also trying to create the best product, which we think is the future of golf and how it should be played.
“How do we do that? We’re still working on it.”
Woods called world No 1 Rory McIlroy the PGA Tour’s “ambassador” and said he had been extraordinary at navigating the new, and at times hostile, terrain.
McIlroy beat LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed by one stroke at the Dubai Desert Classic in January after the American, who is taking legal action on different fronts, threw a tee in the direction of the Northern Irishman, whom he had subpoenaed over Christmas.
“It’s been tough on him and he’s been exceptional,” Woods said.
“I’ve been on all of these conference calls, these side meetings, and for him to go out and play and win, it’s been incredible.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Scottie Scheffler wins again at WM Phoenix Open and returns to No 1
Defending champ Scheffler would rather be No 1
LALI STANDER: Pro dough lures Yurav Premlall out of GolfRSA National Squad Tour ...
Justin Rose revives winning touch at fickle Pebble Beach
Follett-Smith enjoys a double in Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.