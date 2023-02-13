Scottie Scheffler wins again at WM Phoenix Open and returns to No 1

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
We would dearly like to put shoulders to the state of disaster wheel, but it is made of cardboard that cost R5m
Homes flooded and farmers report crop and livestock losses in several provinces
Williams says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
Company sent back to the drawing board to clarify the particulars of claim against its former CEO
Business Day TV speaks to CEO & co-founder of Grovest, Jeff Miller
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Nato in a race to stockpile ammunition amid ‘chaotic shelling’ in Bakhmut
Offer will be submitted by the end of the week
Premium brands have more complex tech, which increases the likelihood of problems, a study has found
Scottie Scheffler eagled the par-5 13th hole, made a critical par save at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Hole and held on to repeat as champion of the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The victory, the fifth of Scheffler’s PGA Tour career and his first since the Masters 10 months ago, will vault him back to the No 1 spot in the official world golf ranking on Monday.
Scheffler signed for a bogey-free, six-under 65 on Sunday to finish at 19-under 265, two shots clear of Canadian Nick Taylor (final round 65). Jon Rahm of Spain posted a 68 and finished a distant third at 14-under 270.
“I’m just proud of how I fought today,” Scheffler said. “I didn’t have my best stuff. I ground it out today. I wasn’t hitting it well off the tee, and my irons didn’t feel as sharp, but I played a great round of golf today.”
Tied for the lead with Taylor as they arrived at No 13, Scheffler sank a 22-foot putt for eagle to move to 18 under. Taylor birdied the hole.
Scheffler clung to the one-stroke lead when he teed off at the famed par-3 16th hole. He missed the green badly to the left and got up and down for par by sinking a 15-foot putt, the longest putt he made on the hole in his career.
“That was a big putt,” Scheffler said. “I’m really grateful. That one almost looked like it was gonna be short for a while. But that putt was really fast, just kind of kept on going ... It was definitely a lot of fun to see that one go in.”
At the same hole, Taylor also missed left and could not convert a par putt from just inside seven feet, dropping back a stroke. Scheffler then birdied the short par-4 17th on his way to victory.
Scheffler, 26, won the Phoenix Open in 2022 for his breakthrough win on tour, launching a spring of four times in six starts, culminating with the Masters and the No 1 world ranking.
Taylor, 34, was hunting for his third career victory and his first since 2020.
“I played great today,” Taylor said. “I felt like I didn’t really make any mistakes maybe until 16. But I really felt that was a great swing off the tee there. That wind was just crazy strong. I played enough for it, just obviously not quite enough.”
Behind Rahm, Justin Thomas shot a 65 with four birdies in his final six holes and placed fourth at 13 under. Australian Jason Day (68) was alone in fifth at 12 under. Sam Burns (68), Sungjae Im of South Korea (69), Tyrrell Hatton of England (69) and Jordan Spieth (70) tied for sixth at 11 under.
Rickie Fowler made a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh hole, the third ace of his long PGA Tour career, and he carded a 70 to finish in a tie for 10th at 10 under.
Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Scottie Scheffler wins again at WM Phoenix Open and returns to No 1
Winner takes the lead with a 22-foot eagle putt
Scottie Scheffler eagled the par-5 13th hole, made a critical par save at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Hole and held on to repeat as champion of the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The victory, the fifth of Scheffler’s PGA Tour career and his first since the Masters 10 months ago, will vault him back to the No 1 spot in the official world golf ranking on Monday.
Scheffler signed for a bogey-free, six-under 65 on Sunday to finish at 19-under 265, two shots clear of Canadian Nick Taylor (final round 65). Jon Rahm of Spain posted a 68 and finished a distant third at 14-under 270.
“I’m just proud of how I fought today,” Scheffler said. “I didn’t have my best stuff. I ground it out today. I wasn’t hitting it well off the tee, and my irons didn’t feel as sharp, but I played a great round of golf today.”
Tied for the lead with Taylor as they arrived at No 13, Scheffler sank a 22-foot putt for eagle to move to 18 under. Taylor birdied the hole.
Scheffler clung to the one-stroke lead when he teed off at the famed par-3 16th hole. He missed the green badly to the left and got up and down for par by sinking a 15-foot putt, the longest putt he made on the hole in his career.
“That was a big putt,” Scheffler said. “I’m really grateful. That one almost looked like it was gonna be short for a while. But that putt was really fast, just kind of kept on going ... It was definitely a lot of fun to see that one go in.”
At the same hole, Taylor also missed left and could not convert a par putt from just inside seven feet, dropping back a stroke. Scheffler then birdied the short par-4 17th on his way to victory.
Scheffler, 26, won the Phoenix Open in 2022 for his breakthrough win on tour, launching a spring of four times in six starts, culminating with the Masters and the No 1 world ranking.
Taylor, 34, was hunting for his third career victory and his first since 2020.
“I played great today,” Taylor said. “I felt like I didn’t really make any mistakes maybe until 16. But I really felt that was a great swing off the tee there. That wind was just crazy strong. I played enough for it, just obviously not quite enough.”
Behind Rahm, Justin Thomas shot a 65 with four birdies in his final six holes and placed fourth at 13 under. Australian Jason Day (68) was alone in fifth at 12 under. Sam Burns (68), Sungjae Im of South Korea (69), Tyrrell Hatton of England (69) and Jordan Spieth (70) tied for sixth at 11 under.
Rickie Fowler made a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh hole, the third ace of his long PGA Tour career, and he carded a 70 to finish in a tie for 10th at 10 under.
Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Defending champ Scheffler would rather be No 1
LALI STANDER: Pro dough lures Yurav Premlall out of GolfRSA National Squad Tour ...
Justin Rose revives winning touch at fickle Pebble Beach
Follett-Smith enjoys a double in Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.