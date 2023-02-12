Sport / Other Sport

Cassiem bags award to highlight strong SA hockey display

12 February 2023 - 19:38 David Isaacson
Mustapha Cassiem on the attack against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES
Mustapha Cassiem was named the top junior male of the Indoor Hockey World Cup at the weekend, capping a tournament in which the SA men’s and women’s teams delivered the country’s best results.           

The women had never finished higher than ninth and the men 10th, but they shone on home soil to end fourth and sixth respectively.

The question now is how to get them to the next level, though that has become a common refrain for a marginal sport that has punched above its weight at times.

The women’s field team that finished fourth at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and the men’s side that took fourth at Birmingham 2022 both looked to step up at global outdoor competitions like the Olympics and World Cup, and both were unable to convert those ambitions.

At the end of the tournament on Saturday night sports minister Nathi Mthethwa met the men’s and women’s players, dishing out handshakes, smiles and words, but they need more than that.

This is the time to invest in SA hockey, especially with the young talent coming through.

Cassiem, also the best junior male at the outdoor World Cup in India last month, was fifth on the goalscorer list with 14 — more than half of SA’s 26 goals and placing him fifth overall, just three behind Michael Körper, star of the champion Austrians. 

Some teammates rate Cassiem, contracted to German club Gladbacher HTC, the greatest competitor they have played with or against. Former goal ace Greg Nicol, the New Zealand men’s national outdoor coach whose 245 goals remain a SA record, has high regard for the 20-year-old.

“Great player, big future,” Nicol said. “Great balance on the ball, good vision and variation between pass and dribble. A real threat against any opposition. Would make most international teams.

“If SA have more players like him coming through the ranks the future is bright. I think he can be a dominant player for several years if he looks after himself.”

Edith Molikoe, the 22-year-old striker in the women’s team who is also likely to be around for a long time, dreams about winning the World Cup one day.

But she believes the SA system needs to be centralised. She is based at the University of Pretoria, outdoor men’s coach Giles Bonnet is in Cape Town, and getting the team together is an issue.

“We have a camp for three weeks or so and then you’re flying in and out,” she said, adding that players often had to contribute from their own pockets.

The SA women’s indoor side has Spar as a sponsor, and the retail chain’s liquor franchise Tops backs the men’s team.

The Czech Republic side that beat the SA women in the bronze medal playoff are sponsored by Maserati and Deloitte.

Money helps, but it’s not the only factor.

The Dutch women’s side, who dominated all their opponents and beat Austria 7-0 in the final, are not professional, said Donja Zwinkels, the women’s player of the tournament and the top scorer with 17 goals.

“We started training on Monday and Tuesday and sometimes three times in a week,” she said of their preparation in Holland, which began in November, two weeks before the European championships where they ended second.

“I was the one who lives the furthest to the south and they’re all living in Amsterdam and in Utrecht. So for me, it was the longest travel, it was like one-and-a-half hours.”

Their coach, Kristiaan Timman, pointed out that they got to play frequently against top nations like Germany and Belgium.    

The SA team needed to spend more time together, captain Jess O’ Connor said. “We have to have more funding for that ... being allowed to play together more, travelling abroad more, competing with the European teams.”

TimesLIVE

