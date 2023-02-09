Defending champ Scheffler would rather be No 1

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
While trying to defend his championship at the Phoenix Open this weekend, Scottie Scheffler also has an eye on getting back to the top of the official world golf ranking.
Scheffler, who sits at No 2, has a chance to reclaim the top spot this week when he tees off at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. Even though he is aware the rankings sometimes do not correlate with who is playing the best golf, Scheffler wants to improve his positioning.
“It’s just kind of one of those funny things. Right now I’m ranked No 2, but I would say I’m not playing the second-best golf in the world; I think Rory [McIlroy] and Jon [Rahm] are pretty much neck-and-neck for playing the best golf right now, so the rankings are funny,” Scheffler said. “It’s just an algorithm.
“You don’t get any extra trophies or anything like that for having it for a short period of time, but it’s a reflection of other things, I’d say, but I don’t like being No 2. I’d rather be No 1.”
McIlroy currently sits at No 1, while Rahm is at No 3. Both join Scheffler in the field for the Phoenix Open.
Scheffler, 26, earned his first championship on the Tour when he shot a 16-under 268 to defeat Patrick Cantlay in the 2022 Phoenix Open. He has added three titles to his resume since then, including a victory at the Masters in 2022, but Phoenix carries a little extra meaning.
“It’s good to be back in Phoenix. Got a lot of good memories here. Obviously, it’s a special tournament for me being the first win, and it’s definitely a lot of fun to be back,” Scheffler said.
“As far as this week goes, it’s exciting. This will be the second elevated event I’ve played this year, so great field this year, and should be fun.”
With a chance to be the first golfer to win the event in back-to-back years since Hideki Matsuyama in 2016/2017, Scheffler is looking forward to competing in front of a passionate crowd.
“The golf course is in great shape. Greens are always really firm, and you’ve got to deal with the environment here, but it’s something you’ve got to embrace,” Scheffler said. “I think a few times a year being able to play with this big of a crowd is pretty special for us as players.”
Field Level Media
Defending champ Scheffler would rather be No 1
Scottie has chance to reclaim the top spot this week when he tees off at TPC Scottsdale
