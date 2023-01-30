Sport / Other Sport

McIlroy pips Reed by one shot to win third Dubai Desert Classic crown

World No 1 keeps his cool to finish with two birdies for victory

30 January 2023 - 16:43 Rohith Nair
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. Picture: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. Picture: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Bengaluru — World No 1 Rory McIlroy won his third Dubai Desert Classic title on Monday after he shot a final round of 68 to finish at 19-under overall, beating Patrick Reed by one stroke.

Reed finished with a final-round score of 65 which included an eagle on the par-five 10th hole but he bogeyed the 16th to post 18-under overall.

In response, McIlroy kept his cool and birdied the last two holes — including a wedge to 15 feet and a downhill putt on the 18th — to celebrate his first title on the DP World Tour since November 2019.

“It was a battle all day. Honestly it has been a battle all week. I really feel like I haven’t had my best all week but I managed my game and played really smart,” he said.

“I managed my game well, lots of room for improvements ... Mentally, today, it was probably one of the toughest rounds I’ve ever had to play because it would have been really easy to let your emotions get in the way.

“I’m going to enjoy this. This is probably sweeter than it should be or needs to be ... A really good foundation for the year.”

Australia’s Lucas Herbert, who had set the clubhouse target at 16-under overall earlier in the day, finished third.

Reuters

LALI STANDER: The madness of Mickelson being rated 222nd

The golf world will have to come to terms with the war between the two big powers
2 weeks ago

Tiger Woods set to play The Match despite sore foot

He is teaming up with Rory McIlroy to compete against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
1 month ago

Rahm wins in Dubai, McIlroy ends season as Europe’s No 1

Spaniard  fires a closing 67 to finish on 20-under and seal a career hat-trick in DP World Tour championship in Dubai
2 months ago

World golf rankings ‘laughable’, says No 5 Rahm

Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
2 months ago
Sport / Cricket
Sport / Soccer
Sport / Soccer
Sport / Other Sport
Sport / Soccer

Sport / Other Sport

Sport / Other Sport

Sport / Other Sport

Sport / Other Sport

Sport / Other Sport

Sport / Other Sport

