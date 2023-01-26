Etheridge feat: Mass uprising in sports development

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Mention the Cape Town suburb of Masiphumelele in the summer months and many people’s thoughts turn to homesteads being razed by one of the frequent fires in the tight-knit community.
But Masiphumelele, which means “let us succeed” in Xhosa, has residential resilience second to none. And since 2017 at least there’s a community fire that burns bright in this community, particularly its younger members ... and that’s a sporting fire.
Since its inception six years ago, the MasiSports project has been aiming at creating ubuntu, or “humanity with others” through sports, specifically at Ukhanyo Primary School and now spilling over into the older generation in the shape of the Masiphumelele High School.
The primary school, under principal Michael Tyhali, built to host 435 ... has since spiralled to the stage where the school now has almost 2,000 pupils.
A driving force behind the MasiSports project is Vince van der Bijl, one of a few SA world-class cricketers who never represented his country, as his prime years came during the international sporting sanctions against apartheid.
But he did leave his mark with a successful stint as International Cricket Council global match officials manager and as an educator at many fine learning institutions.
For now, though, he’s making his mark in Masiphumelele. “I can’t take all the credit for MasiSports,” he says from the get-go.
“I can’t begin to name all the people who’ve gone into bat for the cause, the donors, the mentors, NGOs, Rotaries, the coaches and so on who have helped make it all happen. I like to think of myself as essentially the connector between them and MasiSports. The supporters believe MasiSports has the model to produce meaningful generational change in underprivileged areas.”
The former fast bowler found it natural to roll out as much action as he could once his playing days were over. He acknowledges that as a white South African growing up in the apartheid era he was part of a privileged environment.
“One of our greatest moments was when Nelson Mandela was released and went on to become president, and it just felt natural to get involved and try to give others opportunities in life.”
Van der Bijl knew the gap between haves and have-nots had to be closed, and with the statistic that 94% of SA schools don’t have afterschool sport, he realised things had to change.
Of course, he was not the first to pitch in and try to make a difference. Gary Kirsten, Hashim Amla, Vincent Barnes, all national players, have also done sterling work in underprivileged communities, as has Brad Bing’s Sporting Chance group in the Cape Town area.
“There are so many people out there doing the same thing, almost everyone wants to contribute and make a difference, whether it be financial, donating equipment, offering coaching skills and so on.”
MasiSports has now produced a thriving sports scene, with eight sports on offer at the school, in addition to chess, art, hip-hop dance and cadets — as part of the movement’s trilogy of education, life skills and afterschool activities. All of which aim to produce generational change resulting in confident South Africans leading full lives.
The hard work has begun to pay off with the school recently producing provincial-level athletes in rugby, cricket and athletics.
Nothing was possible without funding, and MasiSports remains ever grateful to the likes of the MCC World Cricket committee which initially provided almost R1m spread over three years, the Rolf Nussbaum Foundation, partner Masicorp for five years, and local company Coolplay which helps with skills training for the coaches.
Recently, former anti-apartheid activist and British minister Lord Peter Hain visited the facilities and was “blown away”, as was Stormers and SA rugby ace Scarra Ntubeni. The idea should be a blueprint at underprivileged schools countrywide, he said.
The school has three artificial cricket nets and an AstroTurf area and three AstroTurf courts and fields — essentially it’s a Model C school in a township.
The latest move is to follow-on with the good work in the high school area. Already Australian businessperson and philanthropist Judith Neilson is assisting with funding for a basketball court, three cricket nets and an international class 60m x 30m Astro field for rugby, football and cricket at the high school.
Van der Bijl, now 74, has had his own struggles in life, having suffered from poor body image as a teenager before discovering his incredible cricket talents and then having to endure a double bout of cancer later in life.
“The areas formerly known as townships have so many unhealthy distractions as in crime and drugs for teenagers, but we’re hopeful that within two years we’ll be seeing the changes into a healthier lifestyle.
“Already schools in the area [West Lake and Capricorn] are following the model and we’ve also recently linked up with Nkondo Primary School near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, a truly rural school with 90% unemployment and predominantly gravel roads.
“We sent some of our staff to our sister school, Nkondo Primary, which visited us three years ago. We found poetry reading, drama, chess, a library and a bare field used for six sports. They have already produced a provincial baseball player.”
And the teacher, player, provider and mentor who is Van der Bijl is convinced that the stars of the future are going to be provided from the bottom of the grass pile — if given the opportunities.
“Teaching and education are so absolutely vital. People focus on the Proteas cricket side without realising the true journey to get to that stage.
“It has to come through the schools. Coaches and learning skills are helpful but it’s the teachers who see into the growing kids’ souls ... day in, day out, year after year, watch them and help them develop holistically with academics and afterschool activities that hold the key to SA’s brilliant future.”
Look no further than MasiSports as a lesson in ubuntu and sporting hope.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Etheridge feat: Mass uprising in sports development
MasiSports project aims to create humanity to others through sport
