Sport / Other Sport

Euro Steel

Run the Rivers king Philip Shezi downplays his chances

The 39-year-old boasts an impressive trail running CV of major events in and around the Underberg region

08 January 2023 - 17:53 Tim Whitfield
Philip Shezi in action. Picture: SUPPLIED
Philip Shezi in action. Picture: SUPPLIED

When it comes to trail running in the Drakensberg region, Philip Shezi has been pretty much the undisputed king in recent years, but the 39-year-old is talking down his chances of securing a record fifth successive win at the Euro Steel Run the Rivers event on January 28-29.

Shezi has a trail running CV of major events in and around the Underberg region that is seriously impressive.

He has won the past four editions of the Euro Steel Run the Rivers, including last year and the previous running of the event in 2020, when he finished both events a whopping 19min clear of his nearest rival.

However, his build-up to this year’s event has not been perfect and the talented athlete has struggled to get himself to the same levels of fitness as in previous years.

“I am not fit this year,” said the four-time champion. “My training has not been going well. I have not been able to train as much as normal because of my work and have not had as much time to run,” said the tractor driver who works at an Underberg farm.

“I do not know how I will do this year, but I will be there and I think I can still be competitive. The GPS navigation will not be a problem, so I will just try and see how it goes.”

Picture: CHRIS VAN LENNEP/123RF
Picture: CHRIS VAN LENNEP/123RF

The organisers of the Run The Rivers trail runs have committed to a fully GPS navigated event in 2023 with no physical route markings, entrenching the event’s commitment to minimising its impact on the environment.

Shezi has not only been a dominant force in the Run the Rivers events over the past few years. He has also been impressive in other local events, winning the Glencairn trail run four times with two second-place finishes, while also notching up a series of top-10 finishes in the highly competitive Ultra-Trail Drakensberg and Sani Stagger 42km events in recent years.

Shezi has become well known in the Underberg area ever since he made a name for himself by completing a hat-trick of victories in the gruelling Sani Stagger in 2009, and he is sure to have plenty of local support as he powers through the beautiful trails that criss-cross the region in the foothills of the Drakensberg at the end of January.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Teenager Thomas takes Youth Olympics proxy gold
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Holders Liverpool held by Wolves, Newcastle crash ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Stormers suffer late heartbreak in Scotland as ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Elgar less unhappy after Sydney performance
Sport / Cricket
5.
Blow for Australian Open as Naomi Osaka drops out
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Big mountains no match for little Marshall

Sport / Other Sport

Don’t ban us from athletics, Kenya beseeches world body

Sport / Other Sport

Daba Ifa Debele wins as Ethiopians dominate Soweto Marathon

Sport / Other Sport

Mokoka clocks hat-trick of Cape Town Marathons

Sport / Other Sport

Athletes mourn Comrades legend Samuel Tshabalala

Sport / Other Sport

Kenya’s Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin

Sport / Other Sport

Russian Comrades winner Morozova apologises for court wrangle

Sport / Other Sport

Frith’s marathon record for the ages

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.