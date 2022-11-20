Sport / Other Sport

Golf

Rahm wins in Dubai, McIlroy ends season as Europe’s No 1

Spaniard fires a closing 67 to finish on 20-under and seal a career hat-trick in DP World Tour championship in Dubai

20 November 2022 - 21:00 Alan Baldwin
Jon Rahm of Spain and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland with their trophies after the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 20 2022. Picture: ROSS KINNAIRD/GETTY IMAGES
Jon Rahm of Spain and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland with their trophies after the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 20 2022. Picture: ROSS KINNAIRD/GETTY IMAGES

Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour championship in Dubai by two shots on Sunday as Rory McIlroy finished fourth to end the season as European No 1 for the fourth time.  

Spaniard Rahm fired a closing 67 to finish on 20-under and seal a career hat-trick at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Sweden’s Alex Noren shared second place after carding final rounds of 66 and 67 respectively with McIlroy ending at 16-under after a closing 68.

Rahm reeled off three birdies before bogeying the fourth and came back with three more to stay ahead before making par at the 18th.

“I like this course, and this course likes me. I hope this is the third of many more,” he said.

McIlroy secured the Harry Vardon Trophy for the winner of the Race to Dubai to crown the European tour's No 1 player.

“It means a lot,” said the Northern Irishman, a four-times Major champion who last earned that title in 2015 and was already world No 1.

“I was a model of consistency the whole way through the year ... just a really consistent season, I kept putting in good performances.

“It would have been nice to get a win in here at the end of the year, but Jon put in an incredible tournament and fully deserved it. I’m really proud of my year and excited for 2023.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ecuador’s Valencia boosts Superman status with ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Boks make six changes to squad for England Test
Sport / Rugby
3.
Cricket SA selector Mpitsang disappointed by ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Rahm wins in Dubai, McIlroy ends season as ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

World golf rankings ‘laughable’, says No 5 Rahm

Sport / Other Sport

Fleetwood keeps his nerve to retain Golf Challenge title

Sport / Other Sport

SA duo chasing the Fox at Sun City

Sport / Other Sport

Coetzee and Lombard living the dream of Nedbank Golf Challenge

Sport / Other Sport

McIlroy, Thomas and Spieth join Woods for The Match

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.