Hamilton aims to take Mercedes back to the top

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The net result of introducing a BIG will be higher taxes, slower growth and less employment, writes Ann Bernstein
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the government has a duty to nurture SA's standing in the international community
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
At least 75% of Gold Fields shareholders need to vote in favour of the transaction to get it over the line
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The gunman also died after a shoot-out with the police and least seven others were injured
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
A second-place finish at the US Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday appeared to energise Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes seven-times world champion saying that when his team builds a more competitive car, he will take it to the top.
With just three races remaining, for the first time since entering Formula One in 2007 Hamilton is in danger of finishing a season without a victory. That would add to what has been an annus horribilis for Mercedes, who watched rivals Red Bull clinch the constructors’ title they had owned for eight years.
But there was hope, not despair, around the Mercedes garage on Sunday after a battling Hamilton engaged in a breathtaking duel with Red Bull’s double-world champion Max Verstappen over the final laps before surrendering victory to the Dutchman.
“We are much closer now, the upgrade worked and we were racing for a win,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. “I think we understand more now what it is where we got it wrong with the car.
“We thought we can run the car on the deck, but you can’t so it’s small hamster steps and as long as the trajectory is going up, I think we are on a good path.”
Hamilton has had two other runner-up results this season in France and Hungary, but it was the manner of the fight in Texas that had both the Englishman and his Mercedes team looking ahead to next year.
“What’s happened this year in terms of our performance and everything to get a win would be a huge triumph for us,” said Hamilton. “But what I think of from today is we had good pace, I’m still here and I know that when they build the car, I will take it to the top. So we just have to keep working.”
Verstappen seized the lead into the first corner and was in control when he made his second stop on the 36th of 56 scheduled laps. The stop lasted an agonising 11.1 seconds when the front left wheel nut would not tighten, and the car returned to the track in sixth place.
Verstappen set about reducing the gap with determination. He passed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with aplomb and after a wheel-to-wheel fight with Hamilton, which had the huge crowd at the Circuit of the Americas on its feet, went to the front again six laps from the finish.
“I felt amazing to even just be in shooting distance of Max for some parts of the race,” said Hamilton. “For a second I thought we might be able to hold onto it but that second medium tyre they had was just a little stronger compared to us.
“I'm still here. Through the year we made all the mistakes we needed to make to build a stronger foundation for next year. If we can get that car on par with these guys, we could have a really exciting year next year,” Hamilton said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hamilton aims to take Mercedes back to the top
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
A second-place finish at the US Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday appeared to energise Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes seven-times world champion saying that when his team builds a more competitive car, he will take it to the top.
With just three races remaining, for the first time since entering Formula One in 2007 Hamilton is in danger of finishing a season without a victory. That would add to what has been an annus horribilis for Mercedes, who watched rivals Red Bull clinch the constructors’ title they had owned for eight years.
But there was hope, not despair, around the Mercedes garage on Sunday after a battling Hamilton engaged in a breathtaking duel with Red Bull’s double-world champion Max Verstappen over the final laps before surrendering victory to the Dutchman.
“We are much closer now, the upgrade worked and we were racing for a win,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. “I think we understand more now what it is where we got it wrong with the car.
“We thought we can run the car on the deck, but you can’t so it’s small hamster steps and as long as the trajectory is going up, I think we are on a good path.”
Hamilton has had two other runner-up results this season in France and Hungary, but it was the manner of the fight in Texas that had both the Englishman and his Mercedes team looking ahead to next year.
“What’s happened this year in terms of our performance and everything to get a win would be a huge triumph for us,” said Hamilton. “But what I think of from today is we had good pace, I’m still here and I know that when they build the car, I will take it to the top. So we just have to keep working.”
Verstappen seized the lead into the first corner and was in control when he made his second stop on the 36th of 56 scheduled laps. The stop lasted an agonising 11.1 seconds when the front left wheel nut would not tighten, and the car returned to the track in sixth place.
Verstappen set about reducing the gap with determination. He passed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with aplomb and after a wheel-to-wheel fight with Hamilton, which had the huge crowd at the Circuit of the Americas on its feet, went to the front again six laps from the finish.
“I felt amazing to even just be in shooting distance of Max for some parts of the race,” said Hamilton. “For a second I thought we might be able to hold onto it but that second medium tyre they had was just a little stronger compared to us.
“I'm still here. Through the year we made all the mistakes we needed to make to build a stronger foundation for next year. If we can get that car on par with these guys, we could have a really exciting year next year,” Hamilton said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.