Sates, Le Clos primed for busy World Cup weekend in Berlin
Le Clos is entered in six events and Sates will take part in five, with their 200m freestyle showdown on Sunday the final men’s race of the gala
Chad le Clos and Matthew Sates will compete across 11 events at the first gala of the World Cup series in Berlin this weekend, but they are scheduled to go head-to-head in only one — the 200m freestyle on Sunday.
Sates, 19, is looking to defend his title of top overall male swimmer from last year, a feat 30-year-old Le Clos has achieved on four occasions, in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017.
Le Clos is entered in six events — the three butterfly and three freestyle races — and Sates will take part in five, namely the three individual medley contests and the 200m and 400m freestyle.
First up on Friday is Sates in the 400m freestyle, followed by Le Clos in the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle before Sates takes part in the 100m individual medley.
On Saturday, Sates’s only focus will be the 200m individual medley, but Le Clos might have to choose between the 100m freestyle and 200m butterfly, the finals of which are 13 minutes apart.
On Sunday, Sates competes in the 400m individual medley, a timed final, while Le Clos is scheduled to race the 50m butterfly.
Their 200m freestyle showdown on Sunday is the final men’s race of the gala.
The World Cup series is a short-course competition, raced in 25m pools where both Sates and Le Clos have done well because of their quick turns and lightning underwater work.
Le Clos has been training under a new coach since the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, having switched to German Dirk Lange, who mentored Cameron van der Burgh to Olympic gold at London 2012.
Le Clos’s training was previously based on heavy workloads, while Lange employs a different approach.
There will be 14 other SA swimmers in action in Berlin, including veteran Commonwealth Games medallists Ryan Coetzee (50m and 100m freestyle and butterfly), Clayton Jimmie (50m freestyle, backstroke and butterfly; 100m freestyle and butterfly) and Emily Visagie (50m-200m breaststroke; 100m and 200m individual medley; 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle).
The SA contingent also includes several youngsters looking to gain experience, such as Milla Drakopoulous, 16, Emma de Wet, 15, and Abigail Kotze, the promising 13-year-old from Cape Town.
The second and third legs of the World Cup are in Canada and the US.
