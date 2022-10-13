×

Sport / Other Sport

‘Tommy Gun’ at a crossroads as he takes comeback trail to Carousel

13 October 2022 - 15:36 BONGANI MAGASELA
Thomas ‘Tommy Gun’ Oosthuizen. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Former IBO super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen will make his comeback against Limbani Lano of Malawi in a nontitle 10-rounder in the cruiserweight division on Sunday.

Competitive boxing returns to the Carousel hotel and casino in Hammanskraal, North West, with the event. Due to Covid-19, it has been two years since the sport was hosted at the venue, which has become synonymous with history-making boxing events.

Jani Hebler, who promotes under the banner of 5th Element Management Services, has organised Sunday’s six bouts. Oosthuizen’s international fight against Lano headlines the event.

The last time Oosthuizen donned gloves in a Boxing SA-sanctioned tournament was in September 2021 when he worked hard for his points win over eight rounds against Youssouf Kasongo Mwanza. While he showed glimpses of his former self, Oosthuizen was unable to shift to his highest gear.

That assessment is based on what the left-hander from Boksburg possesses as a fighter. He looked heavy and there was a tyre around his waist, indicating he did not work his socks off during preparations.

It’s understandable, as the fight came a few months after he spent time in jail on charges related to drug dealing. It is unclear what would have happened to Oosthuizen had Lovemore Ndou not saved the situation by footing his legal bill from Australia, where he has lived since 1995. SA-born Ndou is a solicitor and former professional boxer who competed from 1993 to 2012.

Oosthuizen was a marvel to watch while growing up and looked destined for great heights. The fight on Sunday could give a better indication of his future.

Former heavyweight fighter Peter “Sniper” Smith, who has established himself as a top trainer, will be barking instructions from Oosthuizen’s corner.

Many careers took off at the venue. Superbouts by promoter Rodney Berman always took place in a marquee tent outside the casino’s parking area, where unfancied Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu upset the bookies by ending the reign of feared American Kennedy McKinney as IBF junior featherweight champion in August 1994.

That win was music to the ears of Berman and trainer Mzimasi Mnguni because McKinney had won that belt from their charge, Welcome Ncita, in the US in April that year.

It was also at the Carousel that Bungu made 10 of his 13 defences before relinquishing the title and moving up to the featherweight division. It was also where  Jeff “911" Magagane won the WBA Pan Africa featherweight belt in 2019.

For Tommy Gun, it could be the beginning of a late bloom or a tough setback at an advanced age.

The action begins at 2pm.

KEVIN MCCALLUM: At 36, Moolman Pasio is getting the kudos she deserves

SA cyclists punch above their weight but do not get due recognition
Sport
11 hours ago

European Ryder Cup captain returns to Golf Challenge

Former world No 1 Luke Donald will be back at Sun City for the first time since December 2014
Sport
11 hours ago

Pettigrew hoping for more Good Fortune with talented mare

Stuart Pettigrew's five-year-old mare will bid to notch the seventh win of her career when she takes on nine rivals in the fifth race at Turffontein ...
Sport
11 hours ago
