‘Tommy Gun’ at a crossroads as he takes comeback trail to Carousel

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Policymakers dwelt instead on the troubles of the richest countries, and the poorest
President should respond to parliament on what he intends doing about the state capture inquiry recommendations
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Cargo handling group Grindrod says feasibility studies are under way to expand its Matola terminal in Mozambique
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
The move means the former president is legally compelled to testify to Congress and could face criminal charges if he does not comply
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Former IBO super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen will make his comeback against Limbani Lano of Malawi in a nontitle 10-rounder in the cruiserweight division on Sunday.
Competitive boxing returns to the Carousel hotel and casino in Hammanskraal, North West, with the event. Due to Covid-19, it has been two years since the sport was hosted at the venue, which has become synonymous with history-making boxing events.
Jani Hebler, who promotes under the banner of 5th Element Management Services, has organised Sunday’s six bouts. Oosthuizen’s international fight against Lano headlines the event.
The last time Oosthuizen donned gloves in a Boxing SA-sanctioned tournament was in September 2021 when he worked hard for his points win over eight rounds against Youssouf Kasongo Mwanza. While he showed glimpses of his former self, Oosthuizen was unable to shift to his highest gear.
That assessment is based on what the left-hander from Boksburg possesses as a fighter. He looked heavy and there was a tyre around his waist, indicating he did not work his socks off during preparations.
It’s understandable, as the fight came a few months after he spent time in jail on charges related to drug dealing. It is unclear what would have happened to Oosthuizen had Lovemore Ndou not saved the situation by footing his legal bill from Australia, where he has lived since 1995. SA-born Ndou is a solicitor and former professional boxer who competed from 1993 to 2012.
Oosthuizen was a marvel to watch while growing up and looked destined for great heights. The fight on Sunday could give a better indication of his future.
Former heavyweight fighter Peter “Sniper” Smith, who has established himself as a top trainer, will be barking instructions from Oosthuizen’s corner.
Many careers took off at the venue. Superbouts by promoter Rodney Berman always took place in a marquee tent outside the casino’s parking area, where unfancied Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu upset the bookies by ending the reign of feared American Kennedy McKinney as IBF junior featherweight champion in August 1994.
That win was music to the ears of Berman and trainer Mzimasi Mnguni because McKinney had won that belt from their charge, Welcome Ncita, in the US in April that year.
It was also at the Carousel that Bungu made 10 of his 13 defences before relinquishing the title and moving up to the featherweight division. It was also where Jeff “911" Magagane won the WBA Pan Africa featherweight belt in 2019.
For Tommy Gun, it could be the beginning of a late bloom or a tough setback at an advanced age.
The action begins at 2pm.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
‘Tommy Gun’ at a crossroads as he takes comeback trail to Carousel
Former IBO super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen will make his comeback against Limbani Lano of Malawi in a nontitle 10-rounder in the cruiserweight division on Sunday.
Competitive boxing returns to the Carousel hotel and casino in Hammanskraal, North West, with the event. Due to Covid-19, it has been two years since the sport was hosted at the venue, which has become synonymous with history-making boxing events.
Jani Hebler, who promotes under the banner of 5th Element Management Services, has organised Sunday’s six bouts. Oosthuizen’s international fight against Lano headlines the event.
The last time Oosthuizen donned gloves in a Boxing SA-sanctioned tournament was in September 2021 when he worked hard for his points win over eight rounds against Youssouf Kasongo Mwanza. While he showed glimpses of his former self, Oosthuizen was unable to shift to his highest gear.
That assessment is based on what the left-hander from Boksburg possesses as a fighter. He looked heavy and there was a tyre around his waist, indicating he did not work his socks off during preparations.
It’s understandable, as the fight came a few months after he spent time in jail on charges related to drug dealing. It is unclear what would have happened to Oosthuizen had Lovemore Ndou not saved the situation by footing his legal bill from Australia, where he has lived since 1995. SA-born Ndou is a solicitor and former professional boxer who competed from 1993 to 2012.
Oosthuizen was a marvel to watch while growing up and looked destined for great heights. The fight on Sunday could give a better indication of his future.
Former heavyweight fighter Peter “Sniper” Smith, who has established himself as a top trainer, will be barking instructions from Oosthuizen’s corner.
Many careers took off at the venue. Superbouts by promoter Rodney Berman always took place in a marquee tent outside the casino’s parking area, where unfancied Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu upset the bookies by ending the reign of feared American Kennedy McKinney as IBF junior featherweight champion in August 1994.
That win was music to the ears of Berman and trainer Mzimasi Mnguni because McKinney had won that belt from their charge, Welcome Ncita, in the US in April that year.
It was also at the Carousel that Bungu made 10 of his 13 defences before relinquishing the title and moving up to the featherweight division. It was also where Jeff “911" Magagane won the WBA Pan Africa featherweight belt in 2019.
For Tommy Gun, it could be the beginning of a late bloom or a tough setback at an advanced age.
The action begins at 2pm.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: At 36, Moolman Pasio is getting the kudos she deserves
European Ryder Cup captain returns to Golf Challenge
Pettigrew hoping for more Good Fortune with talented mare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Strydom looking to get among winners as he closes in on 5,500 victories
Schwartzel leads local stars back for SA Open
Sky is the limit for double world champion Verstappen
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.