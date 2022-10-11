×

Sport / Other Sport

Dlamini off to UK for world title bout

East London-promoted boxer to square up against James Dickens for vacant IBO featherweight belt

11 October 2022 - 19:02 MESULI ZIFO

East London-promoted Free State boxer Lerato Dlamini departs for England on Wednesday hoping to finally win a world title he has been chasing for some time.

Dlamini will face Englishman James “Jazza” Dickens for the vacant IBO world featherweight title at Olympia in Liverpool on Saturday...

