Cradock — With 20 Fish River Canoe Marathon medals to his name and a handful of K2 victories, the Eastern Cape’s Greg Louw returns to his hometown of Cradock to take on the 2022 edition of the race from October 7-8.
It’s been a tricky build-up for the Gqeberha resident who has had to deal with illness and going into this year’s race he isn’t putting pressure on himself to produce a top result.
“I tried to get fitter ... but I’ve been sick for the last month to six weeks,” Louw said. “It’s meant that I won’t be as strong as I want to be this weekend but I’ll give it a good go and I think a top 10 will be a good result.
“There are a lot of youngsters coming through and they are really strong so I’ll just see if I can hang onto their wave,” Louw added.
Having grown up on the banks of the Fish River, the race is a big part of Louw’s life and it is an opportunity for him to get back to his roots and reconnect with the people close to him.
“I love getting back to Cradock and seeing old friends and family for a weekend. The Fish has always been an important date on my calendar and it’s a race that is very much a part of me from the days when my dad used to organise the race.
“In the past 22 years I’ve missed just two races so I really enjoy getting back there each year.”
Louw is looking forward to this weekend’s showdown, though he might not be in the best form. “I think the race is going back to its roots this year and I know that with the loss of the top paddlers that have been at the Marathon World Championships and the Surfski World Championships it will be missing some stars.
“Having such big international events around the race has hurt it a bit but it will still be very competitive.
“After some tough years with the Covid-19 pandemic I think the Fish will be back but this year will be a good chance for the race to re-energise itself.”
Louw keen for his 21st Fish celebration
Recent illness has taken its toll on the local canoeist
