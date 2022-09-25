De Kock holds the aces in early nominations for Summer Cup

JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
While Sean Tarry has entered an army of 14 horses for the R2m Summer Cup on November 26, there’s no doubt that former champion trainer Mike de Kock holds the strongest hand in the Turffontein race.
De Kock has entered six horses at the first nomination stage and the sextet suggests the stable has an outstanding chance of taking top honours.
Here are some of De Kock’s entries:
SPARKLING WATER: Business Day’s winning tip for the Durban July with the filly coming home three lengths clear of her nearest rival in the hands of S’manga Khumalo. This horse is sure to be competitive at the city track with its long run-in.
SAFE PASSAGE: The winner of the Daily News (over the Summer Cup trip of 2,000m) returns to the scene of his grade 1 success in last season’s SA Derby. It’s a creditable third in the Durban July.
ARAGOSTA: This runner needs to put a mediocre effort in the Durban July behind him in which — despite being ridden by champion jockey Warren Kennedy — he finished in midfield, about six lengths behind stablemate Sparkling Water. Has run well at Turffontein and it’ll be no surprise if he bounced back to top form.
MK’S PRIDE: With Paul Peter handing in his trainers licence, owner Koos Nkale has had to find a new home for his nine-time winner and it’s a good call to choose De Kock. Whether the son of Willow Magic will stay the 2,000m of the Summer Cup is up for debate as his best performance to date came in the 1,600m Horse Chestnut last April. Four weeks the racer later could manage only sixth place behind Astrix in the 2,000m Champions Challenge.
It is interesting that Justin Snaith has entered five-year-old Hoedspruit, who races in the colours of champion owner Suzette Viljoen. The gelding falls into much the same category as Aragosta as — sent off a well-backed 16-1 chance — he never got into the hunt and finished in 11th place, about seven lengths behind Sparkling Water.
However, Hoedspruit does have ability and he showed this last term when winning the Algoa Cup at Fairview and the 1,800m Premier’s at Kenilworth in January.
Tarry has entered his talented filly, Rain In Holland, who is reported back at work after an operation. Last season’s Triple Tiara winner is likely to have plenty of supporters for the race.
Other Tarry entries include the stayer Black Thorn, who ran second in the Gold Bowl in April, Paisley Park, Litigation, Pyromaniac and the Querari filly, Marigold Hotel.
Sprinkles, winner of last season’s Three Troikas when with Peter, has been transferred to the stable of Johan Janse van Vuuren, who has also entered Bingwa, Outofthedarkness, Second Base and Gold Cup victor Shangani.
De Kock holds the aces in early nominations for Summer Cup
Here’s a look at some of the horses champion trainer Mike de Kock has put forward for the R2m race on November 26
