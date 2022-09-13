×

Sport / Other Sport

Joshua accepts Fury’s heavyweight title challenge

Britain’s Anthony Joshua awaits response from the unbeaten WBC world champion

13 September 2022 - 17:09 Alan Baldwin
Anthony Joshua. Picture: RICHARD HEALTHCOTE/GETTY IMAGES
Anthony Joshua. Picture: RICHARD HEALTHCOTE/GETTY IMAGES

Britain’s Anthony Joshua has accepted terms for a December 3 fight with Tyson Fury, and is waiting for the WBC world heavyweight champion to respond, his management said on Tuesday.

Joshua’s 258 Management and promoter Matchroom Boxing said they accepted all terms presented by Fury’s team last Friday, but agreed to halt all communication due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. “We are awaiting a response,” they said.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren replied to 258’s message on Twitter: “Contract will be with you very soon.”

Former world champion Joshua, 32, suffered a second straight loss to Ukraine’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a title rematch in Saudi Arabia last month.

Fury said last April he was retiring, but the unbeaten heavyweight this month challenged Joshua directly to a “Battle of Britain” title fight.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk and you’re bout-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months,” he said.

“You’re coming off a 12-round fight, so you’re match fit, you’re ready. I’m giving you a few months’ notice,” said Fury.

Reuters 

