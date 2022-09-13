Joshua accepts Fury’s heavyweight title challenge

Dollar flirts with longest losing streak in a year as traders await release of US CPI data that is expected to show inflation is abating
Support has stabilised, underpinned by some growth among black voters and a marginal decline among whites, with its brand as a party of clean and efficient governance likely to remain the cornerstone ...
Hesto Harnesses facility to manufacture and supply wiring harnesses and instrument clusters to local carmakers
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
The spillover is likely to intensify as temperatures drop and households require heating
The mining sector was hit by load-shedding, the effects of logistical constraints and higher production costs
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
President urges the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems to back the advance
After the seventh game of the season the 1-0 defeat to Sundowns proves too much for chair Mpengesi
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
Britain’s Anthony Joshua has accepted terms for a December 3 fight with Tyson Fury, and is waiting for the WBC world heavyweight champion to respond, his management said on Tuesday.
Joshua’s 258 Management and promoter Matchroom Boxing said they accepted all terms presented by Fury’s team last Friday, but agreed to halt all communication due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. “We are awaiting a response,” they said.
Fury’s promoter Frank Warren replied to 258’s message on Twitter: “Contract will be with you very soon.”
Former world champion Joshua, 32, suffered a second straight loss to Ukraine’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a title rematch in Saudi Arabia last month.
Fury said last April he was retiring, but the unbeaten heavyweight this month challenged Joshua directly to a “Battle of Britain” title fight.
“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk and you’re bout-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months,” he said.
“You’re coming off a 12-round fight, so you’re match fit, you’re ready. I’m giving you a few months’ notice,” said Fury.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Joshua accepts Fury’s heavyweight title challenge
Britain’s Anthony Joshua awaits response from the unbeaten WBC world champion
Britain’s Anthony Joshua has accepted terms for a December 3 fight with Tyson Fury, and is waiting for the WBC world heavyweight champion to respond, his management said on Tuesday.
Joshua’s 258 Management and promoter Matchroom Boxing said they accepted all terms presented by Fury’s team last Friday, but agreed to halt all communication due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. “We are awaiting a response,” they said.
Fury’s promoter Frank Warren replied to 258’s message on Twitter: “Contract will be with you very soon.”
Former world champion Joshua, 32, suffered a second straight loss to Ukraine’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a title rematch in Saudi Arabia last month.
Fury said last April he was retiring, but the unbeaten heavyweight this month challenged Joshua directly to a “Battle of Britain” title fight.
“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk and you’re bout-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months,” he said.
“You’re coming off a 12-round fight, so you’re match fit, you’re ready. I’m giving you a few months’ notice,” said Fury.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.