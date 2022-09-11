Iga Swiatek takes the cake after US Open win

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
While many people's financial and social reserves on are on zero, the chattering classes are focusing on net zero
A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Business Day TV speaks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
The anniversary comes a year after Biden ended the US-led war in Afghanistan in a messy exit
Rajapaksa and Hasaranga help secure 23-run victory at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday
New styling, refined drive quality and eight new safety systems form part of new offerings
World No 1 Iga Swiatek was able to have her cake and eat it at the US Open after the Pole capped her campaign at a star-studded Flushing Meadows by collecting her third Grand Slam title.
Swiatek, who has enjoyed her brushes with New York’s celebrity scene during the tournament, beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6(5) on Saturday to claim a $2.6m winner’s cheque.
However, tournament organisers had another reward for her, hiding a piece of tiramisu — one of her favourite treats — inside the trophy.
“I really appreciate it. Especially since I didn’t have anything to eat,” she said.
The two weeks of competition could scarcely have been sweeter for the Pole, who balanced her usual on-court seriousness with off-court fun.
She grabbed a photo with her idol Serena Williams, rubbed shoulders with Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn and swooned at the sight of singer Seal.
“Actually after I met Seal, I was like: ‘Even if I’m going to lose right now I already won this tournament, because I got a photo with him,’” said Swiatek.
“It’s something that is only going to happen probably in New York — yeah, because it’s New York.”
Swiatek, who has also won two French Open titles, fitted right in with the city’s boisterous fans and was greeted on the Flushing Meadows plaza for an ESPN interview with a roaring crowd of her compatriots after becoming the first Polish woman to win the tournament.
“The energy that they give me, it’s surreal,” she said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Iga Swiatek takes the cake after US Open win
World No 1 Iga Swiatek was able to have her cake and eat it at the US Open after the Pole capped her campaign at a star-studded Flushing Meadows by collecting her third Grand Slam title.
Swiatek, who has enjoyed her brushes with New York’s celebrity scene during the tournament, beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6(5) on Saturday to claim a $2.6m winner’s cheque.
However, tournament organisers had another reward for her, hiding a piece of tiramisu — one of her favourite treats — inside the trophy.
“I really appreciate it. Especially since I didn’t have anything to eat,” she said.
The two weeks of competition could scarcely have been sweeter for the Pole, who balanced her usual on-court seriousness with off-court fun.
She grabbed a photo with her idol Serena Williams, rubbed shoulders with Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn and swooned at the sight of singer Seal.
“Actually after I met Seal, I was like: ‘Even if I’m going to lose right now I already won this tournament, because I got a photo with him,’” said Swiatek.
“It’s something that is only going to happen probably in New York — yeah, because it’s New York.”
Swiatek, who has also won two French Open titles, fitted right in with the city’s boisterous fans and was greeted on the Flushing Meadows plaza for an ESPN interview with a roaring crowd of her compatriots after becoming the first Polish woman to win the tournament.
“The energy that they give me, it’s surreal,” she said.
Reuters
How coach Wayne Ferreira helped US Open sensation Tiafoe gain focus
Ons Jabeur reaches US Open semis, while Garcia ends Gauff's dream
Alcaraz battles past Čilić to set up clash with Sinner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA eye second victory over Bulgaria in Davis Cup tie
Swiatek cruises to fourth round as Kvitova beats Muguruza
Kyrgios stuns world No 1 Medvedev to reach US Open quarters
Serena Williams a ‘catalyst’ to how corporates now view women’s sports
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.