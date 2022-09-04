Gary Player and Baaeed get better with age

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The fact that Gary Player took time out to attend the recent Equus awards at Emperors Palace is outstanding. The fact that he added another notable quote was a bonus for our annual Oscars.
SA’s golf legend is almost too good to be true. At 86, most people are doddery. You feel Gary could easily have a debate with Boris Johnson.
If one googles Gary’s quotes, one will find numerous of the maestros sayings in his illustrious career.
“The harder you work, the luckier you get” and “A strong mind is one of the key components that separates the great from the good.”
Discussing his passion for golf and racing in a 4Racing clip on Equus night, Player said: “You can study them [the two sports] all your life and end up knowing a helluva lot about nothing.”
Wise words, indeed, though I believe Player would go along with the belief that the emergence of Tiger Woods at the start of his career was a shot in the arm for golf.
Similarly, Baaeed’s victory in last August’s Juddmonte International at York was seen as a shot in the arm for racing after two years in the wilderness because of Covid-19.
William Derby, CEO at York, told the media “It was a week in the sun with star horses and jockeys doing the talking.
“Baaeed put up a spine-chilling performance and he got a fantastic reception from the crowd reminiscent of Frankel and Sea The Stars.” The latter is the sire of William Haggas’s champion Baaeed.
Haggas said: “It was a superlative performance and very satisfying to see him on the bridle a furlong and a half out.”
Then came the praise from jockey Jim Crowley, who summed it up in a few words: “He’s as good as the greats.”
To make sure I had a perfect view of the York race I took my position on the County Stand a full 30 minutes before the race. After a long journey, it was essential to get the best view.
After the race, a friend turned to me and asked: “You were here for Frankel in 2012. Which was the most impressive?”
My reply: “I would give it marginally to Baaeed, it was the way he stuck out his chest with pride in the run to the wire.”
Did it eclipse the Melbourne Cup win by Makybe Diva which racing writer Charl Pretorius and I witnessed in 2005. Yes, it did.
Now practically every racing fan is hoping that owner Sheikha Hiisa will give the green light to run in the Arc at Longchamp on October 2. It is the pinnacle of European racing and one feels the alternative — the Champion Stakes at Ascot — would prove nothing about Haggas’s star that we don’t already know.
Meanwhile, highveld trainer Roy Magner did Business Day racing followers a favour when stating in Friday’s paper that he felt Team Gold was the pick of his trio of runners in the Topbet Spring Spree Stakes at Turffontein.
The four-year-old — bred at Ridgemont Highlands — won at odds of 8-1. This was Magner’s third win in this race in the past four years following Prince Of Kahal (2019) and Vaseem (2021).
Raymond Danielson was carded to ride Team Gold, but he was indisposed and Magner gave the mount to JP van der Merwe. He had never ridden the gelding before but brought the son of Twice Over with a strong late challenge.
Gary Player and Baaeed get better with age
Famous golfer and racehorse owner says ‘you can study the two sports all your life and end up knowing a helluva lot about nothing’
