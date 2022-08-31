Jockey Lerena gunning for success in new season

Stocks fall globally amid fears of a slowdown in China as Covid-19 numbers rise
With a sixth-place finish in the 2021/2022 Jockeys Championship, one would conclude it was a reasonable season — if not an outstanding one — for Gavin Lerena.
That might be an injustice to the 37-year-old rider as his tally of 125 winners from just 709 mounts meant he had a strike rate of nearly one winner for every five mounts. He rode in 700 fewer races than fifth-placed Muzi Yeni.
Lerena, who began the year on a high when winning the Cape Met on Kommetdieding, missed a number of weeks in the campaign due to injury.
So to have a better strike rate than champion Warren Kennedy and only marginally inferior to that of Richard Fourie, it’s understandable the popular highveld jockey feels things can go better this term.
Interviewed at the recent Equus awards, Lerena said: “I resume riding at the Vaal on August 30 and I’m determined to have a successful season.” Bookmakers don’t share his optimism, quoting him at 40-1 for the title.
Lerena won two races at the Vaal on Tuesday and the surprise is that he is booked for only two mounts at Turffontein on Thursday.
However, both Blue Waters (sixth race) and Power Ranger (eighth) have strong winning chances.
Power Ranger has been priced up as the 5-2 favourite for the final race on the card and the son of Silvano can score an overdue second win. The five-year-old cost R1m when purchased from Maine Chance/Coolmore, so his owners must be disappointed he is running in a race worth R34,375 to the winner.
Roy Magner, who trains Power Ranger, also runs The Makwakkers (10-1), who has paid his way this year for owner Gerald Sadleir. Jockey Jarryd Penny will have to overcome a wide draw on the seven-year-old.
Keagan De Melo — third in the jockeys log last term with 195 winners — is likely to fancy his chances on Corvette Captain, who has won three of his 21 starts. The Dynasty gelding bumped a useful sort in Tuscan Winter last time out.
Paul Peter has engaged Lerena for Blue Waters in the sixth race and this lightly raced daughter of What A Winter looks poised for a big run. The filly is 1kg better off with the top-weight Golden Aspen.
The year-older Rosenwood is unbeaten in two starts but this inmate of Ashley Fortune’s yard must have had her issues as she hasn’t raced since October 2021.
A bigger danger to Blue Waters could be Vivacious Spirit, another of De Melo’s mounts. The Silvano filly justified favouritism on her debut in July.
Probably Peter’s best chance of success at the meeting is Greek Miss, who will start a short-priced favourite for the fourth race following her recent win by nearly six lengths at the city track.
This looks a thin race, with Paton’s Tears reverting to a shorter trip and Sun Bird on a retrieving mission after finishing tailed off on her most recent outing.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (9) Ignatius (10) The Chosen One (5) Thermopylae (1) Greenlightforgo
2nd Race: (10) Quantum (4) Green Bubbles (11) Que Ceu Azul (3) Miss Tango
3rd Race: (2) Flag Bearer (6) Liverpool Legend (4) Seconda Errore (7) Ashanti Sword
4th Race: (2) Greek Miss (3) Paton’s Tears (7) Sun Bird (6) Dancing Arabian
5th Race: (6) Bella Rosa (7) Angel’s Wish (4) Stunning Kitten (2) Jinqin
6th Race: (5) Blue Waters (4) Vivacious Spirit (1) Golden Aspen (3) Rosenwood
7th Race: (6) Meteoric (1) Laetitia’s Angel (10) Grecia (3) Moonstrike
8th Race: (6) Power Ranger (1) Corvette Captain (2) The Makwakkers (9) Quattro Passi
Jockey Lerena gunning for success in new season
