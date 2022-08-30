×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Thriston Lawrence earns debut in Nedbank Challenge

30 August 2022 - 19:54 Michael Vlismas
Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his second shot at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on in Switzerland. Picture: RICHARD HEATHCOTE/GETTY IMAGES
Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his second shot at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on in Switzerland. Picture: RICHARD HEATHCOTE/GETTY IMAGES

Thriston Lawrence, who last weekend won his second DP World Tour title, will make his debut in November’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City.

Lawrence broke through with his maiden DP World Tour victory in the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club in November 2021. It was a historic victory as he became the first winner in the new DP World Tour era. He added a second triumph in the Omega European Masters at Crans-Sur-Sierre in Switzerland last Sunday, where he beat Matt Wallace in a playoff.

The Joburg Open also forms part of the Open Qualifying Series, and Lawrence’s victory there earned him a place in his first Major at this year’s 150th Open in St Andrews where he finished tied 42nd.

The 25-year-old South African will now take his place in “Africa’s Major” in the prestigious 40th anniversary of this iconic tournament.

Lawrence adds to a field that already includes defending champion and European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, PGA Tour winner Will Zalatoris, and fellow South African and multiple DP World Tour champion Dean Burmester.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining such a quality field for the 40th anniversary of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. My breakthrough DP World Tour victory in the Joburg Open opened so many doors for me this season, and to follow that up with a second victory in the Omega European Masters is very pleasing.”

Lawrence’s Joburg Open victory set him up for a strong season on the DP World Tour. He had a run of three top-10s in three consecutive DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned tournaments when he finished tied second in the Magical Kenya Open, tied ninth in the MyGolfLife Open and tied eighth in the Steyn City Championship.

He followed this with a third-place finish in the Horizon Irish Open and tied eighth in the D+D Real Czech Masters before breaking through with his victory in the Omega European Masters which has carried Lawrence into the top 10 on the DP World Tour rankings.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russian Comrades winner Morozova apologises for ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Wallabies tight-lipped on ‘play-acting’ by Nic ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
NEIL MANTHORP: England and the Proteas: as ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Comrades glory for security guard Tete Dijana
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Premier League talking points... Gunners firing ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Lawrence wins European Masters in tense Switzerland playoff

Sport / Other Sport

McIlroy wins FedExCup title and calls PGA Tour the greatest place to play golf

Sport / Other Sport

PGA Tour ups the stakes as it vies with the LIV upstart

Sport / Other Sport

LALI STANDER: Here’s hoping for a new dawn at Sun City’s golf pageant

Sport / Other Sport

SA golfers make waves on global stage

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.