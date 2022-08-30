Thriston Lawrence earns debut in Nedbank Challenge

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
Thriston Lawrence, who last weekend won his second DP World Tour title, will make his debut in November’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City.
Lawrence broke through with his maiden DP World Tour victory in the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club in November 2021. It was a historic victory as he became the first winner in the new DP World Tour era. He added a second triumph in the Omega European Masters at Crans-Sur-Sierre in Switzerland last Sunday, where he beat Matt Wallace in a playoff.
The Joburg Open also forms part of the Open Qualifying Series, and Lawrence’s victory there earned him a place in his first Major at this year’s 150th Open in St Andrews where he finished tied 42nd.
The 25-year-old South African will now take his place in “Africa’s Major” in the prestigious 40th anniversary of this iconic tournament.
Lawrence adds to a field that already includes defending champion and European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, PGA Tour winner Will Zalatoris, and fellow South African and multiple DP World Tour champion Dean Burmester.
“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining such a quality field for the 40th anniversary of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. My breakthrough DP World Tour victory in the Joburg Open opened so many doors for me this season, and to follow that up with a second victory in the Omega European Masters is very pleasing.”
Lawrence’s Joburg Open victory set him up for a strong season on the DP World Tour. He had a run of three top-10s in three consecutive DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned tournaments when he finished tied second in the Magical Kenya Open, tied ninth in the MyGolfLife Open and tied eighth in the Steyn City Championship.
He followed this with a third-place finish in the Horizon Irish Open and tied eighth in the D+D Real Czech Masters before breaking through with his victory in the Omega European Masters which has carried Lawrence into the top 10 on the DP World Tour rankings.
Thriston Lawrence earns debut in Nedbank Challenge
