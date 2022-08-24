Djokovic absence from US Open would be ‘a joke’, says McEnroe

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Companies that fail to address the risks may face stranded assets and workers, as well as lose their social licence to operate
Thousands of new firms will be required to register with the Financial Intelligence Centre in terms of proposed legislative amendments that seek to avoid SA’s greylisting
Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
The company is an affiliate of energy giant Rosneft, which owns about 49% and us under sanctions by Western nations
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
The annual Jackson Hole monetary policy meeting begins this week
Former champ questions reasoning behind excluding the Serb because of his views on Covid
SMA Technologies CEO Jeurgen Reinert says it is only a matter of time before SA follows Europe in adopting electric vehicles
Four-times US Open winner John McEnroe said it would be “a joke” if Novak Djokovic is unable to compete at the US tournament starting in late August because of his Covid-19 vaccination status.
Djokovic has refused to take the vaccine and appears set to miss out on the year’s last Grand Slam due to US rules that require travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to enter the US.
The Serbian previously said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments that require participating players to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Djokovic remains on the entry list for the August 29-September 11 tournament in New York.
“I don’t think it’s fair,” McEnroe told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it’s a joke.
“I would have had the vaccine and gone and played but he’s got very strong beliefs and you have to respect that.
“At this point, in the pandemic, we’re two-and-a-half years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can’t travel here to play, to me is a joke.”
Djokovic was unable to defend his Australian Open crown this year after being deported from the country over his vaccination status in January.
Rafa Nadal claimed victory in the tournament in Melbourne to move clear of Djokovic and Roger Federer with his 21st Major trophy. Nadal then went on to add another Grand Slam title to his tally at the French Open, keeping him ahead of Djokovic, who won Wimbledon in July.
When asked if Djokovic’s chances of finishing above his rivals in terms of Grand Slam victories were being affected by his absences from major tournaments, McEnroe said: “That’s the question that we all want to know the answer to.
“Obviously, Rafa Nadal has benefited from that. If a guy has won the Australian Open eight or nine times, you would think [Djokovic blew] a chance in a way.
“These three guys are already above everyone else. Rafa was able to pull off a miraculous win that not many people expected in Australia. Novak got there at Wimbledon and then Rafa got hurt.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Djokovic absence from US Open would be ‘a joke’, says McEnroe
Four-times US Open winner John McEnroe said it would be “a joke” if Novak Djokovic is unable to compete at the US tournament starting in late August because of his Covid-19 vaccination status.
Djokovic has refused to take the vaccine and appears set to miss out on the year’s last Grand Slam due to US rules that require travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to enter the US.
The Serbian previously said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments that require participating players to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Djokovic remains on the entry list for the August 29-September 11 tournament in New York.
“I don’t think it’s fair,” McEnroe told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it’s a joke.
“I would have had the vaccine and gone and played but he’s got very strong beliefs and you have to respect that.
“At this point, in the pandemic, we’re two-and-a-half years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can’t travel here to play, to me is a joke.”
Djokovic was unable to defend his Australian Open crown this year after being deported from the country over his vaccination status in January.
Rafa Nadal claimed victory in the tournament in Melbourne to move clear of Djokovic and Roger Federer with his 21st Major trophy. Nadal then went on to add another Grand Slam title to his tally at the French Open, keeping him ahead of Djokovic, who won Wimbledon in July.
When asked if Djokovic’s chances of finishing above his rivals in terms of Grand Slam victories were being affected by his absences from major tournaments, McEnroe said: “That’s the question that we all want to know the answer to.
“Obviously, Rafa Nadal has benefited from that. If a guy has won the Australian Open eight or nine times, you would think [Djokovic blew] a chance in a way.
“These three guys are already above everyone else. Rafa was able to pull off a miraculous win that not many people expected in Australia. Novak got there at Wimbledon and then Rafa got hurt.”
Reuters
Raducanu hits her stride at Cincinnati Open
KEVIN MCCALLUM: A ‘setback’ for Serena, but one she will turn into a victory
Serena’s goodbye brings close of a golden era nearer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.