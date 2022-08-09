Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The miner has instituted projects to decrease the social wage deficit, ranging from education to roads
President laments that scarcely a day passes without reports about men attacking, violating and killing women
Chair Siboniso Duma says province may well support Ramaphosa for a second term
Antitrust suit would be the US justice department’s second case against Google
The Trump-era tariffs on imported metals have been eased for some other countries
In the wake of SAA’s near-demise Comair’s market share crept up to 35%-40% by the time it too collapsed
US semiconductor companies are planning billions of dollars in new investments spurred by government funding
Failure to win on Saturday would put coach Ian Foster and captain under pressure in terms of their future with the team
Nicholas Yell trades SUV for saddle and makes his way from Bot River to Merweville and on to Kruisrivier
Bengaluru — Serena Williams says she is “evolving away from tennis” as she hinted at retiring from the sport she dominated for much of her career with 23 singles Grand Slam titles.
On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, beating Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the Toronto Open.
The 40-year-old won her last Grand Slam crown in 2017 and has been chasing an elusive 24th crown that will draw her level with Margaret Court, who holds the record for most major titles.
“I have never liked the word retirement,” Williams wrote in a Vogue article. “It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.
“Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis towards other things that are important to me.
“A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that I started a family. I want to grow that family,” she said.
Williams later talked in an Instagram post about the time to move in a “different direction”.
“That time is always hard when you love something so much,” she added. “My goodness, do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away’ from tennis
Bengaluru — Serena Williams says she is “evolving away from tennis” as she hinted at retiring from the sport she dominated for much of her career with 23 singles Grand Slam titles.
On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, beating Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the Toronto Open.
The 40-year-old won her last Grand Slam crown in 2017 and has been chasing an elusive 24th crown that will draw her level with Margaret Court, who holds the record for most major titles.
“I have never liked the word retirement,” Williams wrote in a Vogue article. “It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.
“Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis towards other things that are important to me.
“A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that I started a family. I want to grow that family,” she said.
Williams later talked in an Instagram post about the time to move in a “different direction”.
“That time is always hard when you love something so much,” she added. “My goodness, do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Serena Williams and Djokovic on US Open entry list
Williams hits her straps in Eastbourne doubles after year out
Relentless Swiatek swats Kasatkina aside to equal Serena’s record
Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton join bid to buy Chelsea
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.