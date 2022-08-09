×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away’ from tennis

09 August 2022 - 20:37 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Serena Williams of the US. Picture: JUAN MEDINA/REUTERS
Serena Williams of the US. Picture: JUAN MEDINA/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Serena Williams says she is “evolving away from tennis” as she hinted at retiring from the sport she dominated for much of her career with 23 singles Grand Slam titles.  

On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, beating Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the Toronto Open.

The 40-year-old won her last Grand Slam crown in 2017 and has been chasing an elusive 24th crown that will draw her level with Margaret Court, who holds the record for most major titles.   

“I have never liked the word retirement,” Williams wrote in a Vogue article. “It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

“Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis towards other things that are important to me.

“A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that I started a family. I want to grow that family,” she said.

Williams later talked in an Instagram post about the time to move in a “different direction”.

“That time is always hard when you love something so much,” she added. “My goodness, do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Former top umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Jacques Nienaber wants Boks to build on their ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Vermeulen to start against All Blacks‚ Malherbe ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
SA cricket’s in a good place, says Boucher
Sport / Cricket
5.
Paul Peter probably cannot believe he is joining ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Serena Williams and Djokovic on US Open entry list

Sport / Other Sport

Williams hits her straps in Eastbourne doubles after year out

Sport / Other Sport

Relentless Swiatek swats Kasatkina aside to equal Serena’s record

Sport / Other Sport

Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton join bid to buy Chelsea

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.