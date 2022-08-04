×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Medvedev achieves milestone with victory in Los Cabos

Russian world No 1 secures 250th professional singles win in Mexico

04 August 2022 - 15:08 John Stonestreet and Sudipto Ganguly
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball to Rinky Hijikata of Australia during the Mifel ATP Los Cabos Open 2022 at Cabo Sports Complex on August 3 2022 in San José del Cabo, Mexico. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MANUEL VELASQUEZ
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball to Rinky Hijikata of Australia during the Mifel ATP Los Cabos Open 2022 at Cabo Sports Complex on August 3 2022 in San José del Cabo, Mexico. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MANUEL VELASQUEZ

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev acknowledged reaching a “nice” milestone playing his first tour match since June, as he beat qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-3 in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Wednesday to record his 250th professional singles win.

Medvedev, who sat out Wimbledon due to an All England Club ban on Russian players, closed the match out in just more than 90 minutes, with Hijikata showing resilience by saving five breakpoints over the course of the two sets.

“Somebody told me this a few days ago ... otherwise I would not have known,” Medvedev said of the milestone. “For sure I want more victories but that’s also nice to have 250. We’ll try to get more.”

The win helps Medvedev get back into the hard court groove as he ramps up preparations for his US Open title defence, with his previous match on his preferred surface having come in the Miami Open in March.

“It’s definitely not that easy to play after you stop for a while,” Medvedev said. “Sensations were not bad. I could have just broken a little bit more, but when you win, everything is fine. I have to play like this in the next matches.”

Medvedev  faces Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Mandlik, daughter of four-time Major winner Hana Mandlikova, showed she has the potential to make a name for herself in tennis after impressing on her WTA Tour main draw debut at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California.

The 21-year-old was a game away from defeating Spaniard Paula Badosa on Wednesday before the second seed mounted a comeback to win 6-2 5-7 7-6(5).

Mandlik twice served for the second-round match in the third set but Badosa, a former world No 2, broke both times before edging the deciding tiebreak.

Badosa said Mandlik did not play like the 240th ranked player in the world. “Looking at her ranking, she played an amazing match,” she said. “I think sometimes it’s a little bit confusing when you play against a player with her ranking because maybe you don’t expect that kind of score and you think you’re not doing things well.

“But to be honest, I think I played pretty good and she only played unbelievable and I have to accept it.”

Mandlik, whose mother won a French Open, US Open and two Australian Open titles, and twice reached the final of Wimbledon, has won three tournaments on the feeder circuit for the men’s and women’s tours this season.

The Florida resident arrived in San Jose unsure if she would even make the qualifying draw of the WTA 500 event and learnt she had received a qualifying wild card just 10 minutes before the draw.

Reuters

Ahead of a Wimbledon without Federer, McEnroe looks on bright side

Nadal’s calendar Slam bid faces tough Djokovic challenge on grass
Sport
1 month ago

Djokovic top seed at Wimbledon due to Medvedev ban

Serbian will only be able to face second seed Rafael Nadal in the final
Sport
1 month ago

Nationality switch allows Russian-born Dzalamidze to play Wimbledon

The All England Lawn Tennis Club looks the other way as she lists herself as Georgian
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Doubts over Benni McCarthy’s Man U ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Koulibaly tells Napoli owner to show respect over ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Arendse will phone a friend about how to tame All ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Benni McCarthy to coach Manchester United
Sport / Soccer
5.
Women power delivers two more bronze medals to ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Dominant Matteo Berrettini wins second straight Queen’s title

Sport / Other Sport

Medvedev replaces Djokovic at top of world rankings

Sport / Other Sport

Zverev fights back to beat Baez in Paris

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.