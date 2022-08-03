×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Motivated Kyrgios has a ‘totally different mindset’ since Wimbledon

He cruised past Marcos Giron at the Washington Open in his first singles match since losing to Djokovic in his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon

03 August 2022 - 15:54 Sudipto Ganguly
Nick Kyrgios. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/SUSAN MULLANE
Nick Kyrgios. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/SUSAN MULLANE

A couple of years ago Nick Kyrgios would have struggled for motivation following a big result at a Grand Slam, but the Australian said his mindset is completely different following his runner-up finish at Wimbledon in July.

Tanking has been one of the many accusations levelled in the past at the 27-year-old, who delights fans with his talent but draws criticism for his on-court antics and temperament.  

He breezed past Marcos Giron 6-3 6-2 in under an hour on Tuesday at the Washington Open in his first singles match since going down to Novak Djokovic in his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon.

“I’m playing for a lot more than myself, and I feel like I’m just in a totally different mindset,” Kyrgios told reporters. “I think a couple years ago, after having a great Grand Slam result, I would have struggled to find motivation, obviously probably a bit more selfish.

“But now I feel like I had some time off in Bahamas, but I was still forcing myself to train every day. Coming to these tournaments in shape and ready to go … I just have so much motivation at the moment.”

Kyrgios said he found it difficult to deal with the defeat to Djokovic, who won his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st major overall when he rallied to a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) win.

“I think ever since I picked up a tennis racket I had coaches in my ear saying the Wimbledon trophy is the highest accolade you can achieve in the sport,” he said. “To have that opportunity and come up short wasn’t easy for me to stomach.”

But the Australian was confident he will have more chances at major glory.

“I don’t think we thought it was possible to contend for Grand Slams, but now it’s a genuine thing,” he said. “I think [it’s] all about motivation and we are on the same page.”

Reuters

Dominant Matteo Berrettini wins second straight Queen’s title

The Italian grass court specialist has his eye on Wimbledon
Sport
1 month ago

Medvedev replaces Djokovic at top of world rankings

World No 1 is unable to compete at Wimbledon as Russian players are banned
Sport
1 month ago

Zverev fights back to beat Baez in Paris

German saves match point in five-set victory to advance to third round in French Open
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Doubts over Benni McCarthy’s Man U ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Lara van Niekerk leads Tatjana Schoenmaker to ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Benni McCarthy to coach Manchester United
Sport / Soccer
4.
‘Industry-killing’ BEE levy in KwaZulu-Natal bill ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Malcolm Marx to mark milestone in All Blacks clash
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Ahead of a Wimbledon without Federer, McEnroe looks on bright side

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic top seed at Wimbledon due to Medvedev ban

Sport / Other Sport

Nationality switch allows Russian-born Dzalamidze to play Wimbledon

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.