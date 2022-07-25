In-form Gavin Lerena to head up Cabinet Shuffle at Vaal

Rising global recession fears suggest any gains are likely to be limited in the shorter term
Given the political turmoil in the UK, Cabinet Shuffle is a topical tip to notch a third win in the seventh race at the Vaal on Tuesday. Gavin Lerena, in hot form in recent weeks, rides the four-year-old for the first time and he will be expecting a big one after three placed runs in KwaZulu-Natal.
Muzi Yeni is closing in on the 2,000th winner of his career and his mount, Moya Wa Laliga, may pose the main threat to Paul Peter’s runner. The gelding represents the Botes/Vosloo partnership who have enjoyed their best season so far.
Cabinet Shuffle’s stablemate, Frontline Fighter, rates an each-way chance after his recent course win and apprentice Kaidan Brewer will claim his 1.5kg allowance on the gelding.
Piere Strydom has been booked for Ashley Fortune’s runner, Ridge To Reef, and the Rafeef gelding has to go on the shortlist of possible winners.
Peter has also booked Lerena for his two-year-old colt, Love Me Again, in the third race. This R100,000 son of Captain Of All has shown ability and can beat home Paul Matchett’s runner, Tartarus.
Another good mount for Lerena is David Nieuwenhuizen’s youngster, Break Point, who made a pleasing debut in June and has a big shout in the final leg of the Pick Six. The opposition includes Gimme A Diamond — a R340,000 son of Gimmethegreenlight — and the colt reverts to maiden company after taking on winners on debut.
S’manga Khumalo, who rides Aragosta in Saturday’s Marshalls World Of Sport Gold Cup, will have his supporters on Big Five, as this inmate of Kobus Roux’s stable is overdue to leave the maiden ranks.
Trainer Fanie Bronkhorst has his stable in good form and his juvenile filly, Skyfull, will be a warm order to win her first race in the opening event. The daughter of The United States may have most to fear from the year older Colour Coded.
• The Goodwood festival gets under way on Tuesday and champion stayer Stradivarius will bid to win the Goodwood Cup for the fifth time. Andrea Atzeni replaces Frankie Dettori on Stradivarius and it remains to be seen whether he can turn the tables on Ascot Gold Cup winner Kyprios.
Bookmakers make Kyprios the 13-8 favourite ahead of Stradivarius who is priced at 5-2. Last year’s winner, Trueshan, is quoted at 10-3.
The big attraction on Wednesday will be the appearance of William Haggas’ star, Baaeed, in the Sussex Stakes with the colt looking to extend his unbeaten sequence to nine. He will be opposed by two useful performers in Coroebus and recent July Cup winner Alcohol Free.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (8) Skyfull (1) Colour Coded (6) Ballycotton (9) Treaty
2nd Race: (6) Madame Vicki (1) A Time To Flower (5) Jinqin (2) A Touch Of Sugar
3rd Race: (4) Love Me Again (9) Tartarus (5) Luthuli (1) I Am Giant
4th Race: (15) Spirit Princess (3) Silk Garden (1) I’m In Love (12) Misty Cliffs
5th Race: (1) Master Of Coin (3) Flag Bearer (6) Prime Example (4) Inkosana
6th Race: (4) It’s About Time (2) Rollwiththepunches (6) Goliath Heron (8) Spanish Boy
7th Race: (1) Cabinet Shuffle (6) Moya Wa Laliga (3) Frontline Fighter (13) Jet Cat
8th Race: (1) Big Five (9) Break Point (12) Gimme The Diamond (8) Always Better
In-form Gavin Lerena to head up Cabinet Shuffle at Vaal
Muzi Yeni, closing in on the 2,000th winner of his career, may be the main threat on Moya Wa Laliga
