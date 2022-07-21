The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
The contention by Harry Smit that Tongaat’s board is seeking to extend the closed period in a bid to ‘hide’ is false
Eskom faces a major skills shortage, which has partly contributed to its recent failures to keep the lights on
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The merger could see Tsogo Sun Gaming owning four out of the seven casino licences in Gauteng
SA has already been offered an $8.5bn package by developed countries for its transition away from a carbon-based economy
An early election is seen as likely, with far-right ahead in polls
Newbie to the UK relies on sticking to the basics at Old Trafford
Wanted Online's décor director Leana Schoeman shares some of the highlights at Milan’s Salone del Mobile held last month
When climate change activists brought a halt to stage 10 of this year’s Tour de France, a call was made to offices in Johannesburg.
Alberto Bettiol was the solo leader, having attacked the main break of the day. He had dropped the 24 riders he had been at the front of the race with. The break had pushed the gap to 7min 7sec on the peloton containing the yellow jersey. Bettiol had put 28sec into the break and was powering, looking for a solo win...
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Greatest cycling race has a SA heartbeat
