KEVIN MCCALLUM: Greatest cycling race has a SA heartbeat

21 July 2022 - 16:28 KEVIN MCCALLUM

When climate change activists brought a halt to stage 10 of this year’s Tour de France, a call was made to offices in Johannesburg.

Alberto Bettiol was the solo leader, having attacked the main break of the day. He had dropped the 24 riders he had been at the front of the race with. The break had pushed the gap to 7min 7sec on the peloton containing the yellow jersey. Bettiol had put 28sec into the break and was powering, looking for a solo win...

